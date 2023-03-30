Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

China Mobile buys $6.5B stake in retail bank

News Analysis

China Mobile Group has bought a minority stake in state-owned China Postal Savings Bank for 45 billion Chinese yuan (US$6.6 billion).

The telco acquired all the new shares in the bank's non-public offer this week, paying a 42% premium to become the third-biggest shareholder with a 6.83% stake.

Notably, the deal was carried out by the 100% state-owned parent rather than the Hong Kong-listed operating company, suggesting its purpose is political and social as much as commercial.

China's biggest telco is expanding into financial services. (Source: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo)
China's biggest telco is expanding into financial services.
(Source: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo)

The bank had launched the offer in October with the aim of strengthening its capital adequacy ratio to support future growth.

China Mobile's investment appears as more a show of support for another state-owned company than the start of a strategic partnership.

Zhou Maohua, a financial sector analyst at the China Everbright Bank, said the telco was likely attracted by the relatively low valuation of Chinese banks, eastmoney.com reported.

Even after its stock popped 3.7% Thursday following the announcement, the bank's share price is down 14.5% over the past year.

The Postal Savings Bank, China's fourth largest by assets, has some attractive fundamentals. In its full-year result handed down Thursday it reported assets of RMB14 trillion ($2 trillion), up 12% over the year, and a 12% higher net profit of RMB85.2 billion ($12.4 billion).

Low valuation

The bank was set up in 2007 by China Post Group Corporation, one of the biggest state conglomerates, ranked 81st on the Forbes 500.

"The current valuation is relatively cheap. China Mobile Group's investment is also optimistic about the medium and long-term development prospects of Postal Savings Bank," Zhao said.

The bank said it aimed to collaborate with China Mobile on financial inclusion, with joint deployment of new fintech to drive rural revitalization and build a "new communication + finance ecosystem."

But this is not China Mobile's first banking investment.

Twelve years ago, its Hong Kong-listed entity paid RMB39.5 billion ($5.8 billion) for a 20% stake in the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

The move was seen at the time as an attempt to position itself for the emerging mobile commerce market.

But little came of it. Tencent, Alibaba and others soon came to dominate China's ecommerce and payments sector.

China Mobile's stock fell 2.77% in Thursday trading on the Shanghai exchange.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE