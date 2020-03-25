Charter extends free broadband and Wi-Fi offer to K-12 teachers and college professors

STAMFORD, Conn. – Today, Charter announced it is expanding the eligibility for its 60-day free offer for Spectrum broadband Internet and WiFi access to include educators (K-12 teachers and College/University professors) who do not already have a Spectrum account. During this unprecedented time, with the COVID-19 pandemic having forced schools, colleges and universities to close, it is more important than ever for students and educators to stay connected while they teach and learn.

Educators, who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have broadband, should contact Spectrum at 1-844-488-8395 to sign up. A free self-installation kit will be provided to new student and educator households.

Now more than ever, Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our more than 29 million customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need. To ease the strain in this challenging time, on March 16 Charter committed to the following for 60 days:

Charter is offering free Spectrum Internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students, and now educators, who do not already have a Spectrum Internet subscription

Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a high speed broadband program available to eligible low-income households that delivers speeds of 30 Mbps

Charter has opened its WiFi hotspots across our footprint for public use

Spectrum does not have data caps or hidden fees

Spectrum will not terminate service for residential or small business customers who face difficult economic circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Similarly, Charter will not charge late fees for those customers facing difficult economic circumstances related to the pandemic

Spectrum News has opened its websites to ensure people have access to news and information

Charter has also donated airtime to run 1,000 COVID-19 public service announcement (PSA) spots per week, including on all Spectrum News Networks, for four weeks to our full footprint of 16 million video subscribers and on our digital video and streaming apps.

Additionally, Charter will run PSAs for the American Red Cross and other relief organizations. As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband Internet access will be increasingly essential to ensure that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends.

Charter's advanced communications network will ensure our customers – including government offices, first responders, health care facilities, businesses and the news media – across 41 states maintain the connectivity they rely on to help flatten the curve and protect the country.

