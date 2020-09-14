CenturyLink rebrands as Lumen

DENVER – CenturyLink has a new brand name and bold new purpose. As Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen, the company will help lead enterprises through the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution – a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere. Lumen brings a new focus to how it views the marketplace and the world with the purpose to further human progress through technology.

Lumen’s global network infrastructure is connecting customers in more than 60 countries around the world.

The 4th Industrial Revolution represents the latest technological shift to change how everyone lives, works and thrives. At its core, this new age requires companies to effectively acquire, analyze and act upon their data to stay ahead of the curve and to be competitive.

Lumen's combination of global technology infrastructure, powerful business solutions and industry-leading services creates the platform to help our customers excel in this new industrial age and produce amazing things.

Lumen president and CEO Jeff Storey comments on new brand name, new purpose: "Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology. Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilizing our technology platform, our people, and our relationships with customers and partners."

The Platform for Amazing Things

The Lumen Platform helps our customers capitalize on emerging technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution to deliver amazing things such as smart cities, retail and industrial robotics, real-time virtual collaboration and automated factories, as well as power today's business applications that require high-performance networking and security. The platform brings together our highly interconnected global fiber network infrastructure, edge cloud capabilities, and security and communication and collaboration solutions to deliver a fast and secure foundation for the application and data services vital to our customers' success.

Lumen's worldwide fiber network infrastructure and complementary capabilities deliver unique competitive advantages to customers in four key areas:

Adaptive Networking: Lumen provides hybrid network solutions built to quickly respond to customers' ever-changing data and application needs.

Edge Cloud & IT Agility: Lumen enhances application experiences by delivering low-latency, high performance data access and by moving data and workloads closer to where customers need them.

Connected Security: Lumen offers global threat intelligence, network-based security controls and deep security expertise to help customers protect their data and applications against constantly evolving threats.

Communications & Collaboration: Lumen's communication and collaboration solutions make it easy for people to stay connected, productive and engaged wherever they are located.

Lumen Commits to Residential and Small Business Customers with Launch of Quantum Fiber

CenturyLink, with its strong heritage, will remain as a trusted brand for residential and small business customers over traditional networks. In addition, Lumen is pleased to announce Quantum Fiber, a fully digital platform for delivering fiber-based products and services to residents and small businesses. Quantum Fiber will use the power of Lumen's extensive fiber network and infrastructure.

Effective with the opening of the trading day on Sept. 18, 2020, the company stock ticker will change from CTL to LUMN.

Lumen Technologies