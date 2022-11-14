CBTS deploys Ribbon Connect to accelerate Microsoft Teams implementation

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that CBTS, a leading provider of communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting for enterprise organizations worldwide, is leveraging Ribbon Connect to deploy Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams.

Ribbon Connect enables service providers to deliver a digital engagement model to transition legacy telephony services to Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Phone System, expediting the delivery of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. The as a Service (aaS) solution leverages pre-assembled API integration, sales enablement, and portal-based administration tools to simplify selling, provisioning, and billing Operator Connect related services. The Ribbon Connect portfolio combines these advanced toolsets with the same proven carrier-grade security products and services that are already trusted and deployed in the world's largest telecom networks.

Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is an operator-managed service for interconnection between Teams and telephony services, designed to simplify Teams users' access to telephony services. The solution helps position Microsoft Phone System services as a replacement for traditional telephony services and other cloud Unified Communications offerings. Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to engage with an authorized Microsoft ecosystem partner and gain access to the integration tools, services offerings and professional services that help them jump-start their Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams deployments.

Read the full press release here.

