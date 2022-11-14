Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

CBTS deploys Ribbon Connect to accelerate Microsoft Teams implementation

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that CBTS, a leading provider of communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting for enterprise organizations worldwide, is leveraging Ribbon Connect to deploy Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams.

Ribbon Connect enables service providers to deliver a digital engagement model to transition legacy telephony services to Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Phone System, expediting the delivery of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. The as a Service (aaS) solution leverages pre-assembled API integration, sales enablement, and portal-based administration tools to simplify selling, provisioning, and billing Operator Connect related services. The Ribbon Connect portfolio combines these advanced toolsets with the same proven carrier-grade security products and services that are already trusted and deployed in the world's largest telecom networks.

Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is an operator-managed service for interconnection between Teams and telephony services, designed to simplify Teams users' access to telephony services. The solution helps position Microsoft Phone System services as a replacement for traditional telephony services and other cloud Unified Communications offerings. Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to engage with an authorized Microsoft ecosystem partner and gain access to the integration tools, services offerings and professional services that help them jump-start their Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams deployments.

Read the full press release here.

Ribbon Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
China Mobile Hubei Partners with Huawei to Build the Industry-Leading Deterministic Uplink Gigabit for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE