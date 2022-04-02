Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Can't ETNO satisfaction in digital Europe

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 2/4/2022
Comment (0)

The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO), a telecoms lobby group, has called on European policymakers (again) to encourage more investment in the region’s digital infrastructure.

An ETNO-commissioned report prepared by Analysys Mason – State of Digital Communications – wheeled out various and unflattering stats about Europe’s telecoms sector in the apparent hope it will stir Brussels into action.

Despite racking up a 5G- and FTTH-fuelled €52.5 billion in capex during 2020 – "the highest investment effort in four years" – the 100-odd page report finds that Europe’s telecoms sector is not as healthy as the US and parts of Asia.

Give me more: A report commissioned by ETNO, a European telco lobby group, calls on regulators (again) to make the region more investment friendly. (Source: Andrey Kuzmin / Alamy Stock Photo)
Give me more: A report commissioned by ETNO, a European telco lobby group, calls on regulators (again) to make the region more investment friendly.
(Source: Andrey Kuzmin / Alamy Stock Photo)

One reason, says the study, is a comparative lack of investment. On a capex per capita basis, Europe clocks up €96.3, but it’s €191.9 in the US and €115.4 in South Korea.

FTTH may have passed more than 50% of European households for the first time in 2021, and the share of Europeans reached by 5G might even have doubled from 30% in 2020 to 62% in 2021 – and each is duly flagged as a "key milestone" by Analysys Mason – but the research firm pointedly adds that Europe is behind "all global peers" on a bunch of metrics. (Global peers, according to Analysys Mason, seem mainly to comprise the US and South Korea.)

The report pays particular attention to 5G. Despite being available to 62% of the population, 5G in Europe makes up only 2.8% of total mobile connections. In the US, the proportion is 13.4%. South Korea can apparently boast a 5G penetration rate of 29.3%.

A related worry for ETNO members is stubbornly low mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) levels, at least when compared to the US and South Korea. Mobile ARPU in Europe, finds the report, is €14.4 per month. That's well behind the US (€37.9) and South Korea (€25).

Europe is "suffering"

By flagging a number of "key financial indicators", Analysys Mason goes on to argue that the European telecoms sector is “suffering” and that policy wonks in Brussels should do something about it through "strong policy action to dramatically improve the investment climate" (ETNO's default position, it seems, for some time).

"The increase of telecom investment and the resilience of the sector are desirable from a societal viewpoint and they are key to Europe's 'Open Strategic Autonomy' plans," said the report.

In an attempt to alert policymakers, the report says the EV/EBITDA ratio of European telcos overall has fallen compared to the pre-pandemic period, and that net debt/EBITDA ratios have increased. It notes too that European telecom stocks have been "consistently underperforming" both the Stoxx Europe 600 index and the Stoxx Global 1800 telecoms index since Q1 2016.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Attention is also drawn to the familiar ETNO gripe of what it sees as an overly competitive and "fragmented" European market. There are 38 operating telecom groups in Europe, says the report, which vastly outnumbers the US (7), Japan (4) and South Korea (3).

Lise Fuhr, director general at ETNO, as reported by Reuters, indicated that Europe, despite the highest investment in years, has still got its regulatory work cut out to catch up with the US and South Korea.

"Our sector still suffers from highly regulated revenues: we need strong policy support for faster network rollout and for more consolidation," she said.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE