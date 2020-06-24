Sign In Register
Cambium Networks announces new Wi-Fi 6, 60GHz products

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/24/2020
Comment (0)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – Building on decades of wireless experience and millions of radios deployed, Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) today announced new products that eliminate the silo between fixed wireless and Wi-Fi technologies and provide an affordable alternative to last-mile wired networks – changing the economics of broadband for urban, suburban, rural, industrial and enterprise environments.

The new products are based on the latest wireless advances – Wi-Fi 6 for local area networks and 60 GHz millimeter-wave technology for wide area networks – and can be managed as a single network via one cloud-based software management console. The combination delivers industry-leading multi-gigabit wireless at a breakthrough total cost of ownership (TCO) for every Mbps (megabits per second) delivered.

  • Wi-Fi 6 Performance and TCO: Cambium is launching several new Wi-Fi 6 products, including two wireless access points, six multi-gigabit switches, and enhanced cloud-based software that simplifies wireless network design and deployment. Cambium's Wi-Fi 6 portfolio is based on a software-defined, multi-radio architecture that dramatically increases Wi-Fi speeds while reducing ownership costs by up to 30 percent versus competitive products. The products are ideal for enterprises, office buildings, retailers, schools, apartment complexes, and smart cities that can now deliver more simultaneous video streams and support more concurrent users than ever before. Learn more here. Meanwhile, managed service providers and resellers can offer more compelling and competitive services.
  • The 60 GHz Difference: With Cambium's embrace of 60 GHz millimeter wave technology, arriving in new products to be launched this summer, service providers will be able to deliver the performance and reliability of fiber in places where fiber was not economical. Early indications suggest an extremely high level of interest in deploying this architecture to efficiently deliver business and residential high-speed broadband internet service.

Cambium's latest innovations build on its 2019 acquisition of Xirrus Wi-Fi products and cloud services. Cambium's expanded portfolio sets the company up to pursue a broad range of growth opportunities worldwide, with a total addressable market spanning fixed wireless broadband and Wi-Fi access of more than $22 billion based on 2018 estimates.

"From New York to Naples to Nigeria, everyone wants super-fast wireless connections," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "By bringing together Wi-Fi 6 and 60 GHz solutions with cloud software, we're changing the game with unified wireless that can serve any city, any enterprise, any school, any business or any industry at a fraction of the cost of wired networks. With this new wave of technology, wireless is the new fiber and it simply just works."

In addition to Wi-Fi 6 and 60 GHz adoption, today's announcement showcases the advantage of Cambium's fundamental design processes – focused on performance, scalability, flexibility and low cost of ownership, centrally managed via the cloud. The expanded portfolio will allow Cambium to deliver integrated solutions across many wireless categories using a single pane of glass.

"Just as a single engine design can power multiple kinds of cars, Cambium's cnMaestro software can support a wide range of wireless applications," said Peter Strong, Chief Architect, Cambium Networks. "Our objective is to deliver multi-gigabit speed, and LAN WAN convergence. We achieve this in using Qualcomm Technologies' wireless technology which is designed to lead the industry in performance and reliability."

"Qualcomm Technologies continues to collaborate with customers like Cambium to realize a fresh vision for a truly ubiquitous wireless network," said Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We see innovative approaches blending next generation backhaul-to-fronthaul technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and 60GHz Wi-Fi as key to enabling a new era of connected experiences even in the most challenging conditions."

Cambium's new Wi-Fi 6 products deliver unprecedented performance and value versus competitive products. For example, deployment of 100 Cambium XV3-8 access points with XMS-Cloud management provides an average cost savings of 29.8 percent over five years, compared to similar deployments of 100 Wi-Fi 6 access points from five other enterprise Wi-Fi vendors. Similarly, a deployment of 100 Cambium XV2-2 access points with cnMaestro management provides an average cost savings of 42.0 percent over five years, compared to similar deployments from five other enterprise Wi-Fi vendors. (Comparisons are based on publicly available MSRP pricing and product specification information.)

Cambium Networks

