Calix's Shane Eleniak: How Data Analytics & Software Defined Access Are Changing Service Delivery
7/16/2018
Calix is helping service providers build next-generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model and optimizing the subscriber experience by leveraging data, allowing them to become more efficient and successful. Hear from Shane Eleniak, Calix vice president of products, about how Calix platforms are enabling this ongoing transformation.
