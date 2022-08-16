Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Calix's managed Wi-Fi 6E systems allow BSPs to deliver coverage everywhere

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/16/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the launch of the GigaPro™ u6he, expanding the world's most comprehensive portfolio of carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E systems for the Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform. A temperature-hardened outdoor Wi-Fi 6E system, the GigaPro u6he is the latest addition to the growing family of 6E-enabled indoor and outdoor systems from Calix. These include the GigaSpire BLAST® u6e and the GigaSpire BLAST u6me. Because all Calix systems are integrated with Revenue EDGE, broadband service providers (BSPs) have unrivaled flexibility to mix and match systems, while cutting deployment time to just weeks and reducing back-office and integration complexity. With this unrivaled portfolio, BSPs of any size can be first to market with blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and more than twice the coverage area of traditional Wi-Fi systems. This enables BSPs to address a wide range of use cases—such as farms, restaurant patios, and backyards—and deliver speeds that support the way subscribers live, work, and play. At the same time, the GigaPro u6he sets the stage for BSPs to expand into lucrative new markets and deliver managed Wi-Fi and services to small businesses and communities. The portfolio of 6E-enabled systems also allows BSPs to secure their status as market leaders by delivering additional value-added, managed services available with the Revenue EDGE. Calix launched the newest of these services (Bark social media monitoring and Servify device protection) last week. Calix-partnered BSPs can leverage the power of the Revenue EDGE platform to win against even the biggest consumer-direct competitors while growing value for their communities for generations to come.

The expanded, carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E portfolio enables broadband service providers to:

  • Build brand value by being first to market with outdoor Wi-Fi 6E technology—keeping subscribers out of big box stores for the latest innovation. By leveraging the Revenue EDGE platform, BSPs can deploy the GigaPro u6he to deliver outdoor speed and range unrivaled by any consumer-direct retailer. Just as important, BSPs deliver their unmatched outdoor service on a system that they—not a consumer giant—own. The power of the platform also enables them to stand behind their service with exceptional customer support that further grows subscriber loyalty.
  • Grow revenue by expanding into new markets, including business and community Wi-Fi. The GigaPro u6he system creates a community Wi-Fi 6E mesh network that lets BSPs grow exceptional value by delivering what others won't to their non-residential customers. The system enables businesses and community organizations to offer outdoor Wi-Fi 6E services that they scale up and down as needed and even create private networks for public safety departments.
  • Continuously excite subscribers with managed services, including parental controls, home network security, and more. Calix offers a rapidly growing ecosystem of subscriber-facing managed services in the Revenue EDGE so BSPs can delight their subscribers. Because the GigaPro u6he integrates seamlessly with Revenue EDGE, BSPs can easily mix and match systems and deploy them in mere weeks, with minimal integration complexity. Once these systems are in place, BSPs can then deliver premium value-added services to subscribers at home and on the go. Calix regularly adds new managed services for the Revenue EDGE platform so BSPs can quickly go to market and deliver differentiated value to subscribers. Last week alone, Calix launched its sixth and seventh managed services: Bark and Servify.
  • Simplify their business by reducing OPEX associated with lengthy, resource-draining integration efforts. In addition to delivering the world's most extensive portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E systems, Calix practically eliminates OPEX associated with integration testing, allowing new systems to be deployed in days instead of weeks or months. The GigaPro u6he also offers the option of using Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality, eliminating the need for expensive electrical connectivity installations.

Calix Professional Services enables BSPs to take full advantage of the growing family of GigaPro u6he and GigaSpire BLAST systems. Specifically, Calix Deployment Enablement Services enables BSPs to drive consistent, repeatable, and high-quality execution of premises and access installations. The EDGE Enablement Workshop provides hands-on technical and platform training that accelerates team readiness to deploy and support the new solutions faster and with confidence.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE