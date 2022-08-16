Calix's managed Wi-Fi 6E systems allow BSPs to deliver coverage everywhere

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the launch of the GigaPro™ u6he, expanding the world's most comprehensive portfolio of carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E systems for the Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform. A temperature-hardened outdoor Wi-Fi 6E system, the GigaPro u6he is the latest addition to the growing family of 6E-enabled indoor and outdoor systems from Calix. These include the GigaSpire BLAST® u6e and the GigaSpire BLAST u6me. Because all Calix systems are integrated with Revenue EDGE, broadband service providers (BSPs) have unrivaled flexibility to mix and match systems, while cutting deployment time to just weeks and reducing back-office and integration complexity. With this unrivaled portfolio, BSPs of any size can be first to market with blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and more than twice the coverage area of traditional Wi-Fi systems. This enables BSPs to address a wide range of use cases—such as farms, restaurant patios, and backyards—and deliver speeds that support the way subscribers live, work, and play. At the same time, the GigaPro u6he sets the stage for BSPs to expand into lucrative new markets and deliver managed Wi-Fi and services to small businesses and communities. The portfolio of 6E-enabled systems also allows BSPs to secure their status as market leaders by delivering additional value-added, managed services available with the Revenue EDGE. Calix launched the newest of these services (Bark social media monitoring and Servify device protection) last week. Calix-partnered BSPs can leverage the power of the Revenue EDGE platform to win against even the biggest consumer-direct competitors while growing value for their communities for generations to come.

The expanded, carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E portfolio enables broadband service providers to:

Build brand value by being first to market with outdoor Wi-Fi 6E technology—keeping subscribers out of big box stores for the latest innovation. By leveraging the Revenue EDGE platform, BSPs can deploy the GigaPro u6he to deliver outdoor speed and range unrivaled by any consumer-direct retailer. Just as important, BSPs deliver their unmatched outdoor service on a system that they—not a consumer giant—own. The power of the platform also enables them to stand behind their service with exceptional customer support that further grows subscriber loyalty.

Grow revenue by expanding into new markets, including business and community Wi-Fi. The GigaPro u6he system creates a community Wi-Fi 6E mesh network that lets BSPs grow exceptional value by delivering what others won't to their non-residential customers. The system enables businesses and community organizations to offer outdoor Wi-Fi 6E services that they scale up and down as needed and even create private networks for public safety departments.

Continuously excite subscribers with managed services, including parental controls, home network security, and more. Calix offers a rapidly growing ecosystem of subscriber-facing managed services in the Revenue EDGE so BSPs can delight their subscribers. Because the GigaPro u6he integrates seamlessly with Revenue EDGE, BSPs can easily mix and match systems and deploy them in mere weeks, with minimal integration complexity. Once these systems are in place, BSPs can then deliver premium value-added services to subscribers at home and on the go. Calix regularly adds new managed services for the Revenue EDGE platform so BSPs can quickly go to market and deliver differentiated value to subscribers. Last week alone, Calix launched its sixth and seventh managed services: Bark and Servify.

Simplify their business by reducing OPEX associated with lengthy, resource-draining integration efforts. In addition to delivering the world's most extensive portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E systems, Calix practically eliminates OPEX associated with integration testing, allowing new systems to be deployed in days instead of weeks or months. The GigaPro u6he also offers the option of using Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality, eliminating the need for expensive electrical connectivity installations.

Calix Professional Services enables BSPs to take full advantage of the growing family of GigaPro u6he and GigaSpire BLAST systems. Specifically, Calix Deployment Enablement Services enables BSPs to drive consistent, repeatable, and high-quality execution of premises and access installations. The EDGE Enablement Workshop provides hands-on technical and platform training that accelerates team readiness to deploy and support the new solutions faster and with confidence.

