Calix launches SmartTown, enabling new Wi-Fi roaming services

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched SmartTown™ as the eighth managed service for Calix platforms. To date, broadband service providers (BSPs) have had limited choice in solutions when crafting community-wide managed Wi-Fi offerings. Thanks to the power of Calix platforms—which Calix spent more than a decade developing with an investment of over $1 billion—SmartTown is the first managed service to enable BSPs of any size to seamlessly bring critical managed Wi-Fi services to communities at scale. U.S. Census Bureau data from 2020 and 2021 shows a significant migration of over 1 million people from urban centers to less populated parts of the country. This shift from cities to small towns and rural areas, accentuated by the growth of work-from-home trends, underlines rising expectations for the availability of top-tier Wi-Fi experiences. Regardless of geography, BSPs can now connect subscribers while they attend outdoor events, walk their dogs, or spend time with their friends and families at local parks. They can also help their communities seek grants for eduroam® to bring Wi-Fi to low-income students. SmartTown gives BSPs a competitive advantage and opens the door to new revenue streams while building lasting community relationships and reaching new audiences of subscribers.

SmartTown is eighth in the growing portfolio of Calix managed services, and one of four new managed services introduced today at Calix ConneXions 2022. SmartTown utilizes the existing platforms and systems BSPs use for residential service delivery—including Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™, Calix Revenue EDGE™, Calix Revenue EDGE Systems, and Calix Cloud®. These platforms enable BSPs to easily deploy and manage SmartTown with minimal operational expenses (OPEX). Using the recently launched temperature-hardened GigaPro™ p6he outdoor Wi-Fi 6E system, BSPs can easily create strategically placed hotspots to support SmartTown. The GigaPro p6he brings high-performance services outdoors, including blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6E speeds covering twice the area of other products. Revenue EDGE managed services ProtectIQ® and ExperienceIQ® are deployed with SmartTown to ensure a safe, secure subscriber experience. Subscribers are activated once and can seamlessly roam between SmartTown hotspots to simplify onboarding and provide an effortless user experience. Temporary event users can gain access during events and are easily deactivated and reactivated for future events.

Innovative BSPs that launch SmartTown will grow value in their communities by:

Connecting subscribers on Wi-Fi as they move throughout the community. SmartTown enables BSPs of any size to offer subscribers connectivity while they roam their communities. Subscribers will see value immediately when they grow accustomed to staying connected while visiting the farmer's market or exercising outside.

Delivering secure and uninterrupted managed Wi-Fi experiences at outdoor events. Nebraska-basedALLO Communications leveraged SmartTown for four events, including three events at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They successfully connected hundreds with a dependable Wi-Fi experience outdoors—creating stronger ties with their communities.

Partnering with organizations and local government to support connected community initiatives. SmartTown gives BSPs new opportunities to bring value to their communities, such as partnering with the local government. Thanks to a secure, authenticated network, BSPs can power smart infrastructure (i.e., parking, lights, and meters), supply first responders with Wi-Fi on the go, and more.

Helping school districts and communities connect students with eduroam Wi-Fi. SmartTown helps local communities connect students and teachers to online education resources with eduroam, an international Wi-Fi roaming alliance. Service providers can apply for public funding to build their own local eduroam interoperable SmartTown network to ensure all students have safe and reliable internet access.

Calix-partnered BSPs launching SmartTown are supported every step of the way with Calix Services. Enablement services for SmartTown are key elements to the overall offering. Premier Customer Success and Smart Start for Managed Services help BSPs rapidly plan and execute their go-to-market rollout, align organizations, and launch and grow SmartTown services to their communities. Calix customers also have access to the Revenue EDGE Enablement Workshop and Calix Education Services training courses. They are designed to help network engineering, operations, field installation, and customer support teams successfully deploy new outdoor EDGE systems.

Read the full press release here.

Calix