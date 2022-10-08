Calix launches Servify Care to protect connected devices

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched Servify Care™ in Calix Revenue EDGE™, enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to easily deliver and manage the leading comprehensive device protection program for their subscribers. Servify Care is the seventh addition to the Calix portfolio of managed services that includes a rapidly growing ecosystem of subscriber-facing suites for the Revenue EDGE platform. Servify Care gives BSPs another way to improve the subscriber experience and differentiate from competitors. The average U.S. household now has 25 connected devices—more than double pre-pandemic household averages. Additionally, one in four Americans feels overwhelmed by the number of devices and subscriptions they must manage.The Servify Care managed service in Revenue EDGE enables BSPs to protect all eligible devices in a home under the same easy-to-use plan and save subscribers hundreds of dollars annually. By delivering critical services like comprehensive device protection, BSPs can create entirely new revenue streams and build long-term subscriber loyalty that lasts through strong economies and recessions.

By covering household devices under one plan, BSPs simplify the individual device protection plans subscribers must manage and limit the number of companies with access to subscribers' personal information. Subscribers access Servify Care through their BSP's app—built on the customizable, subscriber-facing Calix CommandIQ®mobile app. Subscribers can submit a claim in just two steps through its intuitive user interface, which puts the broadband provider's brand front and center. The BSP can then confirm the claim and expedite the issue. Additionally, BSPs using the full Revenue EDGE platform can launch and support managed services like Servify Care in a few short weeks.

The Revenue EDGE platform enables BSPs of any size to create unique Wi-Fi experiences tailored to the specific needs of their subscribers. They can:

Use Calix Marketing Cloud to easily identify households that need device protection. Withthe data and analytics in Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud), BSPs can easily identify and market to households with the highest number of devices on their networks. Now it is easier than ever to bring more value to subscribers by simplifying device protection. Instead of dealing with dozens of individual device protection plans, subscribers can turn to their trusted BSP that already knows what devices are on their home networks.

Leverage award-winning Calix Market Activation to communicate the value of new managed services to subscribers. Thanks to the full power of Revenue EDGE, BSPs can take Servify Care to market in weeks instead of months. At the same time, they can launch targeted campaigns that communicate value to the right subscriber. Using the customizable marketing materials in the award-winning Calix Market Activation (Market Activation) program and Electronic Content Builder (ECB), BSPs can perfectly position Servify Care to subscribers who need it most.

Equip support teams with Calix Services and Calix Support Cloud to build deeper subscriber loyalty. The award-winning Calix Customer Success Services (Customer Success) and Calix Support launched two new offerings to help BSPs go to market quickly with Servify Care. Calix Smart Start for Managed Services and Calix Support for Managed Services are designed to help BSPs accelerate time to market and launch confidently. Additionally, Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) provides increased visibility into the subscriber experience to help support teams monitor subscriber claims and escalate issues to Servify with a click of a button.

Earlier this week, Calix launched another managed service, social media monitoring from online safety leader, Bark. CommandIQ, ProtectIQ® home network security, ExperienceIQ® advanced parental controls, and Arlo Secure connected camera home security are also part of the expanding ecosystem of managed services in Revenue EDGE.

