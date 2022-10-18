Calix launches Marketing Cloud Plus for improved customer data insights

SAN JOSE, Calif. – This week Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) launched Calix Marketing Cloud Plus (Marketing Cloud Plus), the industry's only subscriber engagement solution that enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to enrich their subscriber experience insights with powerful demographic, psychographic and geographic data. Marketing Cloud Plus further accelerates subscriber acquisition and growth initiatives for BSPs—raising the bar of marketing sophistication for the broadband industry. It extends the power of Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) and is included in Calix Cloud® platforms, part of Calix Revenue EDGE™. A 2022 industry survey from Calix and Heavy Reading reveals that 65 percent of broadband C-level executives view acquiring new subscribers, cross-selling and upselling as top marketing goals to fuel company growth. Innovative BSPs are launching tailored rosters of managed services built on top of their Wi-Fi offerings to fuel growth and expansion strategies. At its annual innovation and customer success conference this week, Calix ConneXions 2022, the company added four new managed services, bringing the total number of services in its rapidly expanding ecosystem to 11. By using Marketing Cloud Plus to generate experience insights from their data, BSP marketers can identify high-value subscribers—and prospects—with a greater propensity to adopt new services. With a more robust understanding of a household's Wi-Fi needs, BSPs can take action to improve the subscriber experience. As a result, they can deliver more broadband and managed Wi-Fi services that increase average revenue per user (ARPU), enhance Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and grow their businesses.

The expansion of Marketing Cloud follows its integration with several best-in-class digital platforms, such as Constant Contact and HubSpot. These strategic integrations make it easier for marketers to act on what they learn about subscribers and prospects. By creating highly targeted campaigns in Marketing Cloud, BSP marketers using the platform routinely exceed industry benchmarks for engagement, leading to stronger communications with their subscribers. Now with the launch of Marketing Cloud Plus, even BSP marketing teams of one can:

Accelerate acquisition of high-value subscribers in existing service areas. With so much invested in their current footprints, Marketing Cloud Plus makes it easy for BSPs to identify prospects within their existing service area. Marketers can find similar audiences and access prospect email addresses to learn more about homes passed and understand households most likely to sign up for new broadband services.

Understand new markets to inform successful expansion strategies and increase ROI. Calix-partnered BSPs with Marketing Cloud Plus can integrate insights like age, family composition and technology adoption rates with lifestyle groups to inform service-area expansion strategies. Using these valuable insights, BSP marketers and general managers can identify communities that will generate the greatest return on their expansion dollars.

Increase subscriber engagement and ARPU through the adoption of managed services. Broadband service providers of all sizes are increasing subscriber engagement with Marketing Cloud Plus. Calix-partnered BSP marketers can create a real-time, 360-degree view of current and potential subscribers' needs. This allows them to seamlessly reach out with tailored communications using one of the many customizable marketing materials available in the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) from the Calix Market Activation Program.

Also announced this week at ConneXions 2022 is a new bank of marketing materials for the ECB, produced by Calix in partnership with headlining comedian and Amazon.com sitcom star, Gerry Dee. These marketing materials are customizable with the BSP's brand and designed to help launch new managed services from Calix.

