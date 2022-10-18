Sign In Register
Services

Calix introduces Business Insights Services for faster business decisions

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/18/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – This week at its annual customer success and innovation conference, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced Calix Business Insights Services (Business Insights Services). This new offering gives broadband service providers (BSPs) the capabilities of a team of business intelligence analysts to transform their data from the Calix Cloud® platform—and other first-party sources—into a comprehensive plan of actionable insights. Business Insights Services launches in 2023 and will be operated by the Stevie® award-winning Calix Customer Success Services (Customer Success) team. Calix business intelligence analysts and customer success specialists will partner directly with BSPs to leverage their business data to answer a specific question or solve a unique business challenge. The results are delivered in a detailed plan with compelling visuals and actionable recommendations. Business Insights Services will help BSPs reach their objectives faster by telling an accurate story behind the numbers. Calix announced this new offering to simplify data analytics as BSPs of all sizes are undergoing remarkable business transformations to beat intensifying competition and seize new market opportunities. For many BSPs, that means delivering differentiated managed services on top of their Wi-Fi offerings. Business Insights Services is designed to support BSPs with data-driven plans and strategic insights as they launch new revenue streams, build stronger subscriber relationships and evolve their value propositions.

Business Insights Services will launch with an initial offering that deconstructs Net Promoter Score (NPS) results. Innovative BSPs like ALLO Communications that tailor their managed service offerings to the needs of their subscribers have NPS scores in the 70s in an industry where typical scores average below 30. This allows BSPs to measure how effectively they deliver an exceptional subscriber experience. The NPS offering in Business Insights Services will be the first in a growing engagement catalog to address specific topics unique to BSPs. Working with Customer Success, BSPs can create plans and programs for improved competitive advantage. Business Insights Services will help BSPs:

  • Gain invaluable insights on their networks to build actionable plans. Calix-partnered BSPs have access to their extensive business data from the comprehensive marketing insights engine Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud). They also have access to unmatched visibility in Calix Support Cloud. To get the most out of these investments, BSPs can engage Business Insights Services to analyze their data to answer questions and address business concerns. As directed by a BSP, business intelligence analysts and customer success specialists will do the heavy lifting. The results are detailed recommendations to improve marketing, operations, subscriber experiences and more.
  • Launch loyalty programs built on accurate insights to cultivate stronger subscriber relationships. To make NPS results truly meaningful, BSPs must go beyond the numbers to understand what the score and underlying data reflect. Calix business intelligence analysts and customer success specialists will collaborate with BSP leadership to apply statistical analysis to uncover the root cause of business challenges. This will inform improvement plans, delivered in platform- and software-agnostic recommendations.
  • Tailor marketing campaigns for managed services to turn subscribers into high-value NPS promoters. By engaging Business Insights Services to analyze their data from Marketing Cloud to uncover actionable insights, BSPs can more effectively reach high-value subscribers. As a result, BSPs can turn NPS results into increased subscriber engagement that moves the needle on revenue.

Also announced this week at Calix ConneXions 2022 are four new managed services added to the company's growing ecosystem. Now with access to 11 managed services in total, Calix-partnered BSPs can easily reach new audiences and new markets. Colorado-based Jade Communications uses managed services from Calix to create exceptional subscriber experiences that differentiate them from the competition. Jade recently issued an NPS survey that included subscribers with the Arlo Secure managed connected camera service, customized and branded as Jade Security. The results were astonishing. One hundred percent of subscribers with Jade Security are likely to recommend the service to friends and family. With results in hand, Jade leadership turned to Business Insights Services to analyze their NPS, helping them clear the noise and make informed business decisions faster.

Business Insights Services is built for any Calix Cloud customer. Those with Premier Customer Success have the added benefit of a customer success manager integrating these actionable insights into their success plans. ConneXions attendees can learn more about Business Insights Services in the Innovation Showcase and Expo at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

