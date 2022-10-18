Calix Intelligent Access EDGE upgrades live network with zero downtime

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Today at ConneXions 2022, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) and Schurz Communications, Inc. (Schurz) announced that Antietam Broadband (Antietam) performed the industry's first-ever live network upgrade with their Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ platform, resulting in zero downtime and no subscriber interruption. The system upgrade to the Calix Always On system took less than 10 minutes per OLT with 60 percent labor savings—and 100 percent less downtime for subscribers. Only weeks before, Antietam's upgrade to another vendor's solution took five nights of midnight shifts spread over two weeks—with up to an hour of subscriber outage time each night. Antietam also had to touch every subscriber ONT and reset every system in the field manually. The Calix Always On system, however, eliminated the need for Antietam to individually touch its thousands of subscriber ONTs—greatly simplifying operations and reducing upgrade-related OPEX. In addition, Antietam can automate future upgrades for greater efficiency, scalability and reliability—and further OPEX reductions.

Read the full press release here.

Calix