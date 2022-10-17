Calix HomeOfficeIQ offers BSPs increased resiliency

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced its 11th managed service, HomeOfficeIQ, so broadband service providers (BSPs) can soon put an end to service interruptions for work-from-home subscribers. In 2022, it is estimated that more than half of U.S. job holders can work from home either part- or full-time. Coming next year, HomeOfficeIQ is seamless network resiliency—provided by cellular backup—to enable automatic failover for subscriber devices. HomeOfficeIQ will help BSPs provide subscribers with a seamless transition to personal Wi-Fi hotspots. It will eliminate common frustrations such as dropped video conferencing calls so that work-from-home subscribers can remain productive. It will also enable BSPs to ensure subscribers stay connected to school, health, and security services. As the latest addition to the growing portfolio of Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services, general managers can soon add HomeOfficeIQ to existing managed Wi-Fi offerings to increase subscriber retention and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). They can also choose to upsell it for a new revenue stream. Either way, with this new managed service, BSPs can further enhance their brand value and continue to build unbreakable subscriber loyalty by delivering an exceptional experience.

Calix-partnered BSPs benefit from the power of the Revenue EDGE platform, which includes Calix Revenue EDGE Systems, the customizable Calix CommandIQ® mobile app, and ExperienceIQ® advanced Wi-Fi controls. Once deployed, subscribers can manage HomeOfficeIQ from their BSP-branded mobile app, built on CommandIQ. Calix end-to-end platforms—Revenue EDGE, Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™, and Calix Cloud®—give BSPs the ability to seamlessly manage and support HomeOfficeIQ. Calix Marketing Cloud will help BSP marketing teams learn more about the work-from-home subscribers in their base, in addition to prospective subscribers in their fiber footprint who would benefit from HomeOfficeIQ. Calix Support Cloud will then give support teams insights and visibility into the service status and connection configuration settings so customer service representatives (CSRs) can assist subscribers remotely.

Read the full press release here.

