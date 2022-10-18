Calix GigaSpire BLAST u4hm Wi-Fi mesh delivers Wi-Fi everywhere

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) announced today at ConneXions 2022 the latest addition to the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of Wi-Fi systems. The GigaSpire® BLAST u4hm is a next-generation, dual-band outdoor Wi-Fi 6 mesh satellite system for the Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform. Featuring the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, it will bring high-bandwidth services outdoors to the patio, pool, porch, barn and more. It supports all Calix managed services—including the new Calix SmartTown™—to increase subscriber reach, satisfaction and loyalty. Further, with Wi-Fi 6 in the backyard and throughout the neighborhood, broadband service providers (BSPs) can more easily move into new markets and generate new revenue. Like all Revenue EDGE systems, the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm can be deployed in minutes and reduce OPEX thanks to pre-integration with the Revenue EDGE platform. Further, the u4hm—like all Calix Wi-Fi systems—can be managed by Calix Support Cloud® to assure seamless performance and an exceptional subscriber experience.

The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm hardened mesh satellite Wi-Fi 6 system will enable BSPs to:

Lower OPEX through ease of deployment and Calix Support Cloud integration. The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm mesh satellite system will automatically join with any Revenue EDGE Wi-Fi system to extend Wi-Fi coverage in the home and neighborhood. The newly expanded mesh network communicates with Calix Support Cloud, which adds the mesh system to the subscriber account and harmonizes the services on the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm, removing all human error-prone touch points.

Deliver the latest services and increase subscriber satisfaction with industry-best Wi-Fi technology. Similar to the rest of the GigaSpire family of systems, the GigaSpire BLAST u4hm leverages the latest generation of Wi-Fi 6 technology, providing uncompromised Wi-Fi performance in bandwidth and area coverage. The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm also features GE LAN and WAN interfaces, allowing it to support gigabit throughput for the best subscriber experience. In addition, The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm includes integrated Power over Ethernet (PoE) that will allow it to be placed in locations without local power supply for optimal outdoor location flexibility.

Expand the boundary of SmartTown and Internet of Things deployment. With GigaSpire BLAST u4hm, BSPs increase SmartTown coverage—providing seamless Wi-Fi connectivity. In addition, subscribers are empowered to deploy security and innovative Internet of Things (IoT) devices without constraint, such as the seamless Calix Support Cloud-enabled Arlo Secure wireless cameras.

The GigaSpire BLAST u4hm residential hardened system is the latest in an ever-expanding portfolio of world-class Wi-Fi systems. Calix will continue to release even more systems that service providers can apply to even more use cases. This includes the GigaSpire BLAST u4g, a Wi-Fi 6-enabled all-in-one system that features gigabit speeds and easy Revenue EDGE platform deployment. Perhaps the most significant development to come is the GigaSpire BLAST u10xe. This new integrated system will be an evolutionary leap forward for residential Wi-Fi systems. The GigaSpire BLAST u10xe will deliver Wi-Fi 6E at 10-gigabit speeds to residential subscribers who insist on the fastest, most reliable way to enjoy the ever-growing suite of Calix managed services. With a minimalist form factor and a "one-box" deployment model, the GigaSpire BLAST u10xe will be the perfect solution for BSPs to offer the most demanding subscribers the premium service of their choice.

Read the full press release here.

Calix