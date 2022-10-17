Sign In Register
Calix CEO announces new focus on platform ecosystem and managed services

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/17/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) president and chief executive officer Michael Weening today announced the company's 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th managed services during its annual innovation and customer success conference, Calix ConneXions 2022. With the global broadband services market expected to double this decade, Calix-partnered broadband service providers (BSPs) are evolving their business models to think beyond speed. Increasingly, they are becoming experience providers by delivering valuable managed services built on top of their Wi-Fi offerings. Today's news marks 11 managed services in the expanding ecosystem from Calix. These new managed services will give BSPs more opportunities to reach new markets, including business and community, and to expand their residential footprints. By leveraging the power of Calix platforms, BSPs of any size can simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow value in their communities.

With its platform integrations, Calix is enabling broadband innovation at an incredible pace. Calix has spent 11 years and more than $1 billion developing its cloud and software platforms—Calix Revenue EDGE™, Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™,and Calix Cloud®. Thanks to their maturity, BSPs can quickly and seamlessly deploy, manage, and support new managed services. Calix Cloud enables general managers to leverage sophisticated data and analytics on their network, subscribers, and prospects to make informed business decisions. The award-winning Calix Customer Success Services team, unique in the broadband industry, partners with BSPs to accelerate their go-to-market plans and leverage best practices to achieve successful business transformations.

The broadband industry's leading conference, held at the Wynn in Las Vegas, highlights the success of innovative BSPs outpacing legacy providers and big-box competitors by building exceptional experiences tailored to subscriber needs. Many Calix-partnered BSPs have 50- to 100-year histories of serving their communities. At ConneXions, Calix is sharing how their BSP customers are leading their markets with differentiated managed service offerings that add incredible value for their members, subscribers, and communities. Against the backdrop of rapid growth in the broadband industry, these BSPs prove that embracing innovation is a winning strategy for even the smallest service provider. Leveraging their local trust and knowledge, BSPs like ALLO Communications, Chariton Valley, Jade Communications, Midwest Energy & Communications, Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies, and Tombigbee Fiber are delivering managed services that grow value in their communities, across generations. Today, Calix introduced four more managed services, totaling 11 in its expanding ecosystem:

  • SmartTown ™, the first solution on Calix platforms to enable BSPs of any size to connect people with private, secure, and safe Wi-Fi experiences in town, at parks, at outdoor events, and on the go. outdoor events, and on the go.
  • SmartBiz ™, an all-in-one integrated managed service to deliver a broadband solution purpose-built to address the needs of the 34 million small businesses across the United States and Canada.
  • Arlo Security , a fully managed home protection service that gives general managers of BSPs yet another way to differentiate in increasingly competitive broadband markets.
  • HomeOfficeIQ , seamless network resiliency that enables automatic failover so 58 percent of job holders who work from home can stay connected.
  • Tomorrow at ConneXions, Calix will announce advances in Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, Customer Success Services, Intelligent Access EDGE, and Calix Revenue EDGE Systems.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

