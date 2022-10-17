Calix announces SmartBiz to improve small business productivity

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Today at ConneXions 2022, Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the ninth in its rapidly expanding portfolio of managed services, SmartBiz™. This offering leverages the existing Calix platforms and systems—including Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™, Calix Revenue EDGE™, Revenue EDGE Systems, and Calix Cloud®—that broadband service providers (BSPs) already use for residential service delivery. There are a combined 34 million small businesses across the United States and Canada. Seamless and scalable, SmartBiz enables BSPs to go to market with a solution that serves the business productivity needs of these businesses while saving on operational expenses (OPEX). It will also enable BSPs to drive new revenue, differentiate from competitors, and add tremendous value to this market. Small businesses with between five and 30 employees are the commercial lifeblood of small and rural communities—agriculture, retail, restaurants, and services ranging from auto repair to medical testing. These businesses are hamstrung by existing broadband service plans that do not serve their specific needs. Enterprise products built for medium and large businesses are complex and not built as a managed service for the BSP. Residential services repackaged for small businesses do not include the necessary productivity services small businesses need to succeed.

The SmartBiz integrated solution fulfills the needs of small business subscribers and allows BSPs to deliver these critical business services cost effectively and at scale as a managed service. SmartBiz delivers competitive advantages for BSPs with a solution that enables them to differentiate in their respective markets and transition from selling connectivity services to providing small business productivity applications.

Service providers can drive new revenue while keeping OPEX low thanks to existing integrations to Calix platforms. Broadband providers that have already deployed Calix managed services to their residential and small business customers can quickly level up and easily deliver the SmartBiz managed service with small business productivity applications. Broadband providers can leverage the Calix industry-leading portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E systems—GigaSpire® and GigaPro™—already in use by thousands of small businesses for voice, video, and managed Wi-Fi services.

SmartBiz delivers a differentiated solution repeatable for nearly all small businesses. SmartBiz features advanced, simple-to-use Wi-Fi and LAN networking for business applications, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, employees, and customers. SmartBiz delivers increased productivity through POS and staff access control, and business insights and increased customer loyalty through a brandable customer portal. Additionally, SmartBiz gives the business owner cellular backup, a cybersecurity firewall, and content filtering normally available only in larger enterprise-grade solutions.

Calix Marketing Cloud enables BSPs to deliver targeted marketing campaigns to increase take rate. Calix Marketing Cloud ® (Marketing Cloud) is the industry's most powerful real-time behavioral analytics engine. With Marketing Cloud, BSPs can identify and target customers with compelling messages through industry-lauded Calix Market Activation sales enablement materials. Branded, highly targeted marketing campaigns—email, social media, video, and more—drive take rates with content that is unmatched in the industry.

Calix-partnered BSPs launching SmartBiz are supported every step of the way with Calix Services. Enablement services for SmartBiz are key elements to the overall offering. Award-winning Premier Customer Success and Smart Start for Managed Services help BSPs rapidly plan and execute their go-to-market rollout, align organizations, and launch and grow SmartBiz services to their small business customers. Calix BSP customers also have access to the enablement workshops and Calix Education Services training courses designed to help network engineering, operations, field installation, and customer support teams successfully deploy new managed services.

Read the full press release here.

