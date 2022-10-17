Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Calix announces SmartBiz to improve small business productivity

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/17/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Today at ConneXions 2022, Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the ninth in its rapidly expanding portfolio of managed services, SmartBiz™. This offering leverages the existing Calix platforms and systems—including Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™, Calix Revenue EDGE™, Revenue EDGE Systems, and Calix Cloud®—that broadband service providers (BSPs) already use for residential service delivery. There are a combined 34 million small businesses across the United States and Canada. Seamless and scalable, SmartBiz enables BSPs to go to market with a solution that serves the business productivity needs of these businesses while saving on operational expenses (OPEX). It will also enable BSPs to drive new revenue, differentiate from competitors, and add tremendous value to this market. Small businesses with between five and 30 employees are the commercial lifeblood of small and rural communities—agriculture, retail, restaurants, and services ranging from auto repair to medical testing. These businesses are hamstrung by existing broadband service plans that do not serve their specific needs. Enterprise products built for medium and large businesses are complex and not built as a managed service for the BSP. Residential services repackaged for small businesses do not include the necessary productivity services small businesses need to succeed.

The SmartBiz integrated solution fulfills the needs of small business subscribers and allows BSPs to deliver these critical business services cost effectively and at scale as a managed service. SmartBiz delivers competitive advantages for BSPs with a solution that enables them to differentiate in their respective markets and transition from selling connectivity services to providing small business productivity applications.

Service providers can drive new revenue while keeping OPEX low thanks to existing integrations to Calix platforms. Broadband providers that have already deployed Calix managed services to their residential and small business customers can quickly level up and easily deliver the SmartBiz managed service with small business productivity applications. Broadband providers can leverage the Calix industry-leading portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E systems—GigaSpire® and GigaPro™—already in use by thousands of small businesses for voice, video, and managed Wi-Fi services.

SmartBiz delivers a differentiated solution repeatable for nearly all small businesses. SmartBiz features advanced, simple-to-use Wi-Fi and LAN networking for business applications, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, employees, and customers. SmartBiz delivers increased productivity through POS and staff access control, and business insights and increased customer loyalty through a brandable customer portal. Additionally, SmartBiz gives the business owner cellular backup, a cybersecurity firewall, and content filtering normally available only in larger enterprise-grade solutions.

Calix Marketing Cloud enables BSPs to deliver targeted marketing campaigns to increase take rate. Calix Marketing Cloud ® (Marketing Cloud) is the industry's most powerful real-time behavioral analytics engine. With Marketing Cloud, BSPs can identify and target customers with compelling messages through industry-lauded Calix Market Activation sales enablement materials. Branded, highly targeted marketing campaigns—email, social media, video, and more—drive take rates with content that is unmatched in the industry.

Calix-partnered BSPs launching SmartBiz are supported every step of the way with Calix Services. Enablement services for SmartBiz are key elements to the overall offering. Award-winning Premier Customer Success and Smart Start for Managed Services help BSPs rapidly plan and execute their go-to-market rollout, align organizations, and launch and grow SmartBiz services to their small business customers. Calix BSP customers also have access to the enablement workshops and Calix Education Services training courses designed to help network engineering, operations, field installation, and customer support teams successfully deploy new managed services.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE