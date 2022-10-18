Sign In Register
Services

Calix adds enhanced automation and AI-powered chatbot

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/18/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that the award-winning Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud) will further enable customer support teams to easily deliver proactive support thanks to continued automation, expanded analytics and more support channels. As subscriber habits continue to evolve, and their digital lives grow, broadband service providers (BSPs) are evolving their value propositions to meet subscribers' needs. For many BSPs facing increased competition, that means delivering differentiated managed services on top of their Wi-Fi offerings. This market was once an exclusive domain of only the biggest internet providers. Now innovative BSPs of all sizes can easily launch and support a growing portfolio of Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services to tailor subscriber experiences for the unique households in their communities. With the evolution of Support Cloud, BSPs will also have access to even more automation, expanded data analytics, actionable insights and an AI-enabled chatbot. These combined tools will increase efficiency and save customer service representatives (CSRs) time. This will make it even easier for CSRs to support newly launched managed services with a proactive support strategy that elevates the subscriber experience.

Calix platforms—including Revenue EDGE, Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™, and Calix Cloud®—enable BSPs to seamlessly deploy, manage and support new services. Support teams can pull insights from Support Cloud on wide area network (WAN) health and performance to better understand the subscriber experience. They can then call subscribers about their current Wi-Fi experience, backed by a Subscriber Quality of Experience (QoE) Score that includes end-to-end network visibility. This enables customer support teams to identify a problem before subscribers notice, leading to exceptional subscriber experiences that drive incredible Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Support Cloud will further enable BSPs to evolve to a proactive customer support model by:

  • Automating workflows and simplifying operations to enable proactive customer support. The expanded data analytics for proactive support will save CSRs time with automated recommendations and reports for proactive outreach. The AI-enabled chatbot feature will expand support channels and automate basic support needs for faster resolution. The customizable Calix CommandIQ® mobile app will also help promote proactive support with SMS links that CSRs can use to route more basic requests to self-service support.
  • Solving issues faster, before the subscriber experience is impacted, to drive NPS. Support Cloud gives CSRs contextual insights like a QoE Score with powerful real-time and seven-day historical data to quickly find the root cause of issues and assess the next steps. As a result, support teams are drastically improving subscriber experiences. Customer support teams with Support Cloud can solve as much as 90 percent of issues in 24 hours or even increase first call resolution rate by 83 percent. By helping subscribers quickly return to their lives, Calix-partnered BSPs are increasing NPS scores, many into the 70s, 80s or 90s, in an industry where such scores average below 30.

Pairing with Calix Customer Success Services to ensure the success of new managed services. SCTelcom paired visibility and automation in Support Cloud with help from Premier Customer Success, part of the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services (Customer Success). Together they successfully launched advanced parental controls (ExperienceIQ®) and home network security (ProtectIQ®). Calix customer success managers provided training and marketing materials to help SCTelcom go to market 50 percent faster than expected. As a result, the BSP reduced internet-related trouble tickets by 29 percent and truck rolls by 24 percent, and enhanced their NPS to well above the industry average.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

