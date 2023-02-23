Calix adds automated IPv4 address management capability

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced new capabilities for the award-winning Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ solution that enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to simplify their networks and operations—and grow their businesses. Calix-partnered BSPs deploying the simplified network architecture can utilize the Automated Access Network Gateway capability, a broadband industry-first solution that automates the allocation and assignment of IPv4 addresses. To support subscriber growth as the industry faces the challenges of IPv4 address exhaustion, BSPs are forced to implement multi-netting to allow for address assignments from different subnets. Manually configuring and tracking these subnets can quickly become overwhelming—creating an urgent need for an automated solution. In addition, using multi-netting leaves valuable IP address resources stranded. The new Automated Access Network Gateway capability on Intelligent Access EDGE eliminates the time-consuming tasks of implementing, managing, and configuring the network that materialize when using complex multi-netting solutions.

Intelligent Access EDGE is part of the Calix end-to-end platform that enables BSPs to support exceptional subscriber experiences by eliminating potential subscriber impacts during service delivery. These subscriber experiences are built on Calix SmartLife™ managed services, purpose-built for three distinct market segments: residential (SmartHome™), community (SmartTown™), and small businesses (SmartBiz™). By deploying the Automated Access Network Gateway capability on Intelligent Access EDGE, BSPs can:

Reduce the complexity of managing multiple subnets. By automating IP address allocation, BSPs can eliminate the major pain point of manually implementing and managing complex IPv4 subnets.

Preserve the valuable IPv4 address pool. By sharing and optimizing the utilization of IPv4 addresses, BSPs can eliminate instances of "stranded" and "wasted" IPv4 addresses that become unavailable during the subnetting process. This ensures a maximum return on investment in IP addresses.

Free up network engineering resources. Automating IP address management allows BSPs to move away from manually tracking and managing IP addresses. This frees network engineers to focus on more critical network tasks that enhance business growth.

Eliminate the impact of the human factor. Manual oversight and configuration of the IPv4 address allocation process leads to the possibility of human error and can result in subscriber-impacting outages. Automation speeds up the process and guards against human error.

AcenTek, which serves communities across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and Michigan, leverages the Calix platform to simplify network deployment, deliver operational efficiency, reduce time to market, and provide exceptional energy savings in network access.

Earlier this month, Intelligent Access EDGE was recognized as the best FTTx product at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews for the XG801 line card, a vital component of the solution that helps BSPs future-proof their networks. This award is the latest recognition reflecting the power of the Calix platform to reduce OPEX by up to 40 percent, accelerate time to market and time to revenue for new managed services by up to 80 percent, and ensure zero downtime during network upgrades.

