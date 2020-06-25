Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldSecuring Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Cable One will boost data plans, but not scrap its cap

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/25/2020
Comment (0)

Cable One is extending several COVID-19-related measures through the end of 2020, but has opted not to relax its data plans and usage-based broadband overage policies beyond June 30.

Cable One, which now operates under the consumer brand of Sparklight, announced this week that it will permanently boost the majority of its residential Internet data plans by an additional 50 gigabytes to 300 GB for free (depending on the customer's data plan) as of July 1.

At the urging of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Cable One and many other US ISPs have relaxed their data plans and usage-based data policies temporarily as part of his primary Keep Americans Connected Pledge, aimed at keeping consumers online during the pandemic even if they had trouble paying their bills.

Prior to putting its data usage policies on ice, Cable One's policy was to charge $10 for each extra bucket of 100 GB when customers exceeded their monthly limit. The MSO also sells an unlimited data plan for an additional $40 per month and has indicated that 20% of new broadband customers have been taking that option.

During its Q1 call in May, Cable One CEO Julie Laulis hinted that the operator might tweak its data plans when usage-based policies resumed, adding that Cable One evaluates its data guidelines on an annual basis, anyway.

"Given recent usage patterns, we are also evaluating our existing data plans and anticipate adjustments when we resume our standard service," she said then, noting that the majority of Cable One's residential broadband customers don't go over their monthly data plans.

Though the relaxation of Cable One's data policies won't be extended past June, the cable operator said it will extend other relief measures through the rest of 2020 that were set to expire on June 30. For example, Cable One will continue to offer its 15Mbit/s residential Internet plan for $10 per month for the first three months and provide free access to its public Wi-Fi hotspots. Cable One will also continue to waive late fees through July 31 and offer flexible payment plans.

Will other ISPs tweak their data policies?
It's not yet clear how many other US cable operators intend to alter their legacy usage-based broadband policies starting in July.

On one extreme, Antietam Broadband of Maryland has already abolished its usage-based pricing for good, holding that the policy was no longer necessary as customers started to shift to speed tiers that reflected their usage during the pandemic.

Comcast and Cox Communications have both paused their respective data plans and usage-based policies through June 30, providing all customers with unlimited data for no added charge (Cox has also temporarily dialed down upstream speeds to 10 Mbit/s in select neighborhoods where it's seeing "excessive usage").

Comcast said Thursday it had no update to its data plans to announce. Cox is making some changes to its usage-based data policies and expects to announce them later today, an official said.

Update: Citing increased Internet use due to coronavirus, Cox announced it will make it easier for more customers to stay within their data plans by raising data allowances across the board by 25%, to 1.25 terabytes starting this week.

"Since the start of the pandemic we provided unlimited data to all customers because we did not know the impact that learn and work from home might have on our customers. After reviewing data consumption since the Coronavirus crisis, we know that nearly 90 percent of customers would not have been charged for going over their 1TB data plan," a Cox official said via email.

Meanwhile, Mediacom Communications announced this week that it has extended its COVID-19-related initiatives through the July and August billing cycles, including a pausing of monthly data allowances across all of its broadband service tiers and continued complimentary access to its public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Charter Communications currently does not support a usage-based policy for broadband, but it recently petitioned the FCC to consider dropping a condition imposed on its acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks that prohibits Charter from implementing data caps. Charter, which is asking the FCC to sunset that condition on May 18, 2020, told Ars Technica that it currently has no plans to implement data caps, but instead seeks a "level playing field" and the flexibility that other US broadband service providers enjoy.

With his already-extended pledge set to expire at the end June, Pai recently urged Congress to push legislation that will ensure consumers and small businesses remain connected to broadband services in the coming months, and help to compensate ISPs for lost revenues linked to pledge commitments.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cybersecurity for Small and Midsized Businesses: A New Opportunity for Service Providers
Case Study: How Service Providers Can Deploy a Cloud-Based Security Service at a Low Cost
White Paper: Get Effective Layered Security Protection from Threats Inside and Outside Service Provider Networks
White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
Modernize your network edge with ASR 9000 series
White Paper: The Cisco 8000 Series Router: A Breakthrough in Routing
White Paper: IOS XR7: The New Operating System that is Thin, Fit and Modern
Case Study: Automating multivendor networks to improve network robustness and reliability
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Lessons From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE