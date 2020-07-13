Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Buttering up broadband: Farmers, ranchers lobby for rural networks

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/13/2020
Comment (0)

Land O'Lakes – a major member-owned cooperative agribusiness best known for making butter – is now turning its sights on rural broadband. A new coalition led by Land O'Lakes is petitioning the Trump administration for billions of dollars in new rural broadband funding.

"We write you today to call for immediate action from Congress and the Administration to enact groundbreaking broadband connectivity legislation that includes the necessary resources to close the digital divide in this country," writes the new American Connection Project Broadband Coalition in a letter to Trump and top members of Congress. The coalition comprises almost 50 companies and trade associations ranging from tech companies like Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprises to Internet companies like CenturyLink and Ciena to food companies like Nestle and Cargill. "A bold investment will be essential for the near-term and long-term well-being of our nation. As we make this investment, we must recognize the higher costs of operating in rural areas and ensure that the solution accounts for the costs to sustain these systems while maintaining affordability."

Members of the coalition acknowledge that it's no small ask. A Land O'Lakes release notes that crossing the digital divide could cost anywhere from $80 billion to $150 billion. "The coalition recognizes that bridging America's digital divide is a costly goal, but firmly believes it is worth the investment," the coalition companies noted.

As with most broadband discussions in recent months, the coalition's petition stems from the COVID-19 pandemic. "As millions shifted to work from home; school districts closed and resorted to distance learning platforms; and increasingly, patients sought healthcare through telemedicine platforms to reduce pressure on the healthcare system and reduce risk of unnecessary exposure, Internet access has become essential to everyday life," the companies noted.

The coalition's arguments were further underscored this week with the announcement by two of the largest school districts in the country that they will go completely virtual this fall and avoid in-person schooling.

"As we look to help our nation recover from this global pandemic, let's make a smart investment in the future competitiveness of this country and ensure that all Americans, in both rural and urban areas, are able to access the internet," the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition wrote.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, such funding proposals have been breeding like rabbits, thus pushing the concept of universal broadband in the US closer to reality than it has ever been before. As noted by Telecompetitor, there are roughly half a dozen different proposals – ranging from Accelerating Broadband Connectivity legislation to the Rural Broadband Acceleration Act – wending through Congress with the goal of financing rural broadband.

Further, President Trump has reportedly been mulling a $1 trillion economic stimulus proposal that would include a focus on rural broadband and 5G. Separately, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced a $1.3 trillion infrastructure bill last fall that included $20 billion for rural broadband.

Already billions of dollars are headed to providers in rural areas. The FCC's upcoming Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction – set to initially allocate up to $16 billion for rural broadband – starts one month before the November presidential election.

The issue is key for network operators and network equipment suppliers that could gain billions of additional dollars in federal funding for the construction of telecom networks in rural areas. Already cable company Charter Communications has signaled it will seek RDOF money.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Designing a Secure Telework Program
Cignal AI Report: The Nokia PSE-V coherent chipset
Nokia WaveFabric Elements (PSE-V) interactive eBook
Whitepaper - Omdia: 2020 Optical Network Hardware Vendor Scorecard Excerpts
Operator Strategies for 5G Transport: 2020 Heavy Reading Survey
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
5G Brings New Opportunities to Operators
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE