Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Broadcom sees strong demand as customers order early

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/5/2021
Comment (0)

Broadcom appears to have performed slightly below expectations in its fiscal first quarter to the end of January 31, although the US chipmaker indicated that orders for chips are now flooding in.

The company reported semiconductor solutions revenue of US$4.90 billion for the quarter, which Reuters said was slightly below analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Bloomberg said analysts were looking for $4.93 billion, based on its data.

CEO Hock Tan said during an earnings call that customers are now increasing semiconductor orders at a rapid pace.

In demand: Broadcom says 90% of its 2021 supply has already been ordered by customers. (Source: Chris Hsia on Flickr CC2.0)
In demand: Broadcom says 90% of its 2021 supply has already been ordered by customers.
(Source: Chris Hsia on Flickr CC2.0)

"We see customers accelerating the bookings for early deliveries and attempting to build buffers and creating the demand-supply imbalance you all hear out there," Tan said.

He pointed to the fact that Broadcom had highlighted supply chain issues in the middle of 2020.

"In anticipation of this phenomenon, we put in place in May 2020 a very rigorous, disciplined process of carefully reviewing our backlog, identifying real end-user demand, and aligning our supply chain to more closely match end-user consumption," he said.

About 90% of Broadcom's 2021 supply has already been ordered by customers. Normally, chipmakers have about a quarter of their supply locked up like this, Bloomberg noted.

Don't panic

Tan said some customers have been putting in orders well in advance as Broadcom's lead times have extended to as long as eight months.

"This is not a panic mode. This is a very structured and reasonable process, which we believe at the end of it all, still shows real underlying demand and the way we want to report it," Tan said.

Overall sales rose 14% to $6.66 billion in the fiscal first quarter, from $5.86 billion a year earlier, beating analyst expectations of $6.62 billion, according to data cited by Reuters.

Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom, also said the company continues to deliver strong free cash flow, "approximately $3 billion in the quarter, representing 35% growth on a year on year basis."

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on Light Reading.

Spears said operating income from continuing operations for the quarter was $3.8 billion and was up 23% from a year ago. The operating margin was 57% of revenue, up 420-basis-points year on year. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 billion or 59% of revenue," she added.

The company is forecasting revenue of about $6.5 billion for the second quarter, which Bloomberg said compares with an average analyst estimate of $6.33 billion.

Broadcom is described as one of the world's largest chipmakers with businesses spanning smartphone parts, key components of networking equipment and semiconductors that run home Wi-Fi gear and set-top boxes.

As Bloomberg noted, that reach makes its projections an indicator of future demand for major technology companies such as Apple, Samsung Electronics and Google.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 9, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 1
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE