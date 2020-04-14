Broadband usage spiked on Easter Sunday, OpenVault says

HOBOKEN, N.J. – Broadband usage experienced a one-day spike to new Sunday highs on Easter, according to data from OpenVault, a leading provider of technology solutions and industry analytics for broadband operators.

Easter Sunday downstream consumption was 16.3 GB per subscriber, an increase of 15.8% over the previous Sunday (14.1 GB) and of 37.9% over Sunday, March 1 (11.8 GB), immediately before COVID-19 social distancing measures began to take effect.

Upstream usage per subscriber on Easter Sunday was 0.97 GB, up 18.6% over the previous Sunday upstream high of 0.81 GB on April 5 and 51.7% over the 0.64 GB on March 1. Total Easter Sunday consumption was 17.3 GB per subscriber. The previous Sunday per subscriber highs for total consumption and downstream usage were 15.97 GB and 15.17 GB, respectively, on March 22 of this year.

OpenVault