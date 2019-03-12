Top US ISPs Added 2.4M Broadband Subs in 2018

DURHAM, N.H. -- Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest cable and telephone providers in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – acquired about 2.4 million net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 2018, compared to a pro forma gain of about 2.1 million subscribers in 2017.

These top broadband providers now account for 98.2 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 64.3 million broadband subscribers, and top telephone companies having 33.9 million subscribers.

Key findings for include:

Overall, broadband additions in 2018 were 115% of those in 2017.

The top cable companies added about 2,900,000 subscribers in 2018 – compared to about 2,725,000 net adds in 2017.

Comcast and Charter each added over a million broadband subscribers in 2018.

The top telephone companies lost about 470,000 subscribers in 2018 – compared to a net loss of about 620,000 subscribers in 2017.