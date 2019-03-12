& cplSiteName &

Top US ISPs Added 2.4M Broadband Subs in 2018

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/7/2019
50%
50%

DURHAM, N.H. -- Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest cable and telephone providers in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – acquired about 2.4 million net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 2018, compared to a pro forma gain of about 2.1 million subscribers in 2017.

These top broadband providers now account for 98.2 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 64.3 million broadband subscribers, and top telephone companies having 33.9 million subscribers.

Key findings for include:

  • Overall, broadband additions in 2018 were 115% of those in 2017.

  • The top cable companies added about 2,900,000 subscribers in 2018 – compared to about 2,725,000 net adds in 2017.

  • Comcast and Charter each added over a million broadband subscribers in 2018.

  • The top telephone companies lost about 470,000 subscribers in 2018 – compared to a net loss of about 620,000 subscribers in 2017.

  • At the end of 2018, cable had a 65% market share vs. 35% for Telcos.

    Leichtman Research

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
    May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    June 20, 2019
    Adopting Cloud Computing
    July 18, 2019
    Bracing for the 5G Era
    September 19, 2019
    Bringing HDR video to Life
    October 17, 2019
    Automating the Cable Network
    November 14, 2019
    Securing the Cable Network
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
    More Slideshows
    Infographics