Sonic Broadens Gigabit Reach in The Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sonic, the largest independent internet service provider in California, continues its growth and momentum by announcing its biggest expansion to date. Today, Sonic Gigabit Fiber internet service is available to pre-order for residents of 19 new San Francisco Bay Area neighborhoods including Burlingame, San Mateo, Hillsborough, South San Francisco and portions of Cow Hollow, parts of Pacific Heights, Lower Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, Nob Hill, Chinatown, North Beach, San Carlos, Petaluma, Belmont, San Bruno, Millbrae, Redwood City, North Fair Oaks, and Emerald Hills. Pre-orders are now available on the Sonic website, and installations will begin this spring.

With a footprint already in San Francisco, this expansion marks Sonic’s first move down the Peninsula.

Following a series of expansions of its Gigabit Fiber service over the years, including expansions in Southern San Francisco, the East Bay, the Mission, and other key Bay Area neighborhoods, this expansion underscores the demand Sonic is seeing from all internet users for high-speed service. Consumers, as well as a host of local businesses like Girl Geek X, Hook Fish Co., Awayco, Pizzetta 211, and Andytown Coffee Roasters all depend on Sonic’s Gigabit Fiber for high-speed internet connectivity.

With this rollout, Sonic will offer unlimited, uncapped, symmetric Gigabit Fiber internet plus unlimited domestic and international home phone service starting at $40 per month. Residents and businesses in these neighborhoods will have access to Gigabit Fiber internet connectivity, which streams at up to 1000Mbps--20 times faster than the average download speed in America.

