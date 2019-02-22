NetNumber Unveils 'All-G' Private Network Portfolio

LOWELL, MASS. -- NetNumber today announced the first product in its ALL-G Private Network Solutions family, the On-the-Go 100 (OTG100). Targeted at the Enterprise, Government, and Utility markets, the OTG100 delivers critical voice, video, and data connectivity for mobile phone users and devices, anywhere, anytime that it is needed. The OTG100 offers unprecedented performance, reliability, and security in a small portable form factor. Built in a rugged, hardened, carry on case, the OTG100 contains all the elements needed to deliver a fully functioning portable, autonomous, private LTE network that can be operational in under 5 minutes at the push of a single button. With flexible provisioning options the OTG100 is well-suited for a variety of users and operations.

TITAN’s master and edge architecture is foundational to all NetNumber private network deployments reducing OPEX through automated, real-time subscriber provisioning, edge configuration, and software updates. These capabilities can be extended across an installation of hundreds of OTG100 units as well as custom-built ALL-G Private LTE systems simplifying the operational burden on staff.

NetNumber will be demonstrating this innovative solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Spain, February 25-28, Booth 7D81.

