NCTC Program Aims to Lower Broadband Access & Transport Costs

LENEXA, Kan. -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 cable and broadband operators serving all 50 states, announces the launch of its Broadband Solutions - Access Program. This initiative aims to help NCTC members stay competitive in accessing the internet for their end consumers. The program will help lower broadband access/transport cost with greater flexibility to grow and improve. NCTC members serve approximately 15 million consumers with broadband service across 3,000 plus communities many of which are in smaller more rural areas.

NCTC will create mutually beneficial relationships with national access carriers and regional transport circuit providers. Under the new program, NCTC will negotiate master service agreements for NCTC member operators who can elect to opt into the agreements. So, instead of independently contracting with large carriers to carry traffic which can be costly for operators and pose administrative challenges, NCTC members can purchase bandwidth through the NCTC master agreements.

NCTC will administer the Broadband Solutions – Access Program. NCTC’s executive team, board of directors and a member-led advisory committee will provide program guidance.

National Cable Television Cooperative