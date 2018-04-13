More Than 100K Volunteers to Join Comcast Cares Day

PHILADELPHIA -- On Saturday, April 21st, more than 100,000 Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends, and community partners will participate in the 17th annual Comcast Cares Day, the nation’s largest single-day corporate volunteer effort and a powerful representation of the company’s year-round commitment to community service. This year, Comcast Cares Day will surpass one million volunteers who have participated in the annual day of service since its inception in 2001 as participants take part in more than 1,000 community improvement projects in about 20 countries around the world.

These projects will include revitalizing neighborhood parks and schools, teaching digital literacy and jobs skills, assembling care packages for U.S. military service members and veterans, and a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant about 1,000 trees in areas of California, Florida, and Texas impacted by last year’s wildfires and hurricanes.

“Comcast Cares Day started as a way to give back in our hometown of Philadelphia, but I am so proud that our employees have embraced it beyond our imagination, growing it into an event that spans the country and around the world,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation. “This year, we will celebrate one million volunteers since Comcast Cares Day started, which really speaks to the heart of our employees and their passion for improving our communities.”

In addition to the Arbor Day Foundation, Comcast NBCUniversal will partner with many other non-profit community organizations, including UnidosUS, National Urban League, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, City Year, Easterseals, and The Arc, along with hundreds of local community organizations that will be working side-by-side with Comcast Cares Day volunteers.

Comcast NBCUniversal also partners with Global Citizen and Red Nose Day – two initiatives working for a world that is free from poverty, globally and in the United States. Global Citizen and Red Nose Day harness music and entertainment as vehicles to engage people around the world to drive positive change.

“We are thankful for our employees and community partners who volunteer their many talents – from painting and planting to teaching digital literacy skills and holding resume writing workshops – to make a positive, lasting impact on Comcast Cares Day and throughout the year,” said David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation. “Service as a tool to give back is a deep part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s culture, and Comcast Cares Day, along with our ongoing partnerships with Global Citizen and Red Nose Day, provide many ways to take action and make a difference.”

Since Comcast Cares Day started in 2001, volunteers have logged more than 5 million hours at 8,800 projects to date, and have contributed more than $22 million in grants to participating local non-profit community partners.

Below is a sample of the more than 1,000 projects taking place as part of this year’s Comcast Cares Day:

Philadelphia, PA (Bartram’s Garden) – Volunteers will prepare the 1.5-acre farm for spring planting, spread mulch and topsoil, build and fill raised beds for sweet potatoes, and weed the berries and orchard. Comcast also will install sensors in the farm’s nursery and garden beds that will help the facilities team gauge soil moisture to better manage water resources.

London, England (Opening Doors) – In an effort to combat isolation, volunteers will participate in a coffee and cake social, play board games with, and engage elderly members of the LGBT community.

Amsterdam, Netherlands (BuurtBuik) – Volunteers will work with BuurtBuik to pick up surplus food from caterers, restaurants, and supermarkets, cook the food together, and sit down for a meal with members of the community.

Boston, MA (Asian Community Development Corporation) – For the seventh consecutive year, volunteers will work to provide intergenerational computer support and training, revitalize community art, install umbrellas in community park space, and assemble welcome kits for residents moving into affordable housing.

Chicago, IL (Cradles to Crayons) – In support of Cradles to Crayons’ efforts to assist local disadvantaged children, volunteers will clean toys and shoes, create packs of gently used clothing, assemble hygiene kits with soap, toothpaste, shampoo, diapers, and wipes, and prepare 20,000 back-to-school encouragement cards.

Denver, CO (Broncos Boys and Girls Club) – Volunteers will help set up and lead a variety of community engagement events offering fun fitness, health, and safety education activities for Club members and their families as well as for local neighborhood residents.

Detroit, MI (7 Mile/VanDyke Business Corridor) – In participation with the city of Detroit, Cities of Service and City Year Detroit, volunteers will remove brush and debris, paint, and beautify areas in an effort to encourage local economic development.

Houston, TX (Houston Food Bank) – In a continued effort to help the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, volunteers will sort food, pack travel packs for at-risk children to take home over the weekend, and prepare boxes of non-perishables.

Los Angeles, CA (Blue Star Family Fair) – Volunteers will participate in a fair for Blue Star families, helping to staff the arts and crafts station, read books to children, play board games, and run a “military style boot camp.”

New York, NY (Chinatown Manpower Project) – Part of a multiyear commitment to the Chinatown Manpower project, volunteers will use their professional skills to help guide and assist youth and adult members of Chinatown Manpower Project in their career and professional development, including group and individualized breakout sessions to provide specialized support in resume building, mock interviews, elevator pitches, and general career coaching.

Comcast NBCUniversal supports the communities we serve by providing access to technology, relevant digital skills and training, and inspiring volunteerism, service, and leadership. Since 2001, Comcast has given more than $5 billion in cash and in-kind contributions to support nonprofit organizations and other charitable partners across the country.

