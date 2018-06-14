& cplSiteName &

MaxLinear Chosen by Hitron for MoCA 2.5

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/14/2018
COLOGNE, Germany -- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced it is collaborating with Hitron Technologies America on a range of new multi-gigabit client devices for MoCA 2.5 access networks.

Having pioneered MoCA 2.5 technology with its MxL3710 and MxL3711, MaxLinear provides the most extensive product portfolio of single-chip, multi gigabit MoCA networking ICs. The company has partnered with Hitron for a number of broadband networking products that will help its cable and telecom service provider customers deliver multi-gigabit access and in-home services.

"We have selected MaxLinear's MoCA 2.5 solution for our gigabit coaxial strategy because of the unique value it provides compared to alternative technologies," said Greg Fisher, Hitron CTO. "The high level of integration and market-leading performance of the MxL3710 allows operators to upgrade existing networks to lightning fast symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds without interfering with existing services on the coaxial cable."

"MaxLinear's MoCA 2.5 product family provides a unique opportunity for cable and telco operators to rapidly deploy symmetrical multi-gigabit services with a seamless integration into fiber-to-the-building deployments," said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of MaxLinear's Broadband Group. "While new homes and buildings will undoubtedly benefit from a fiber-to-the-home strategy, the vast majority of deployments today address homes and buildings that have existing coaxial infrastructure with abundant capacity. MoCA 2.5 solutions provide superior total cost of ownership by delivering the performance of fiber immediately and avoiding the expense and headaches associated with a new fiber installation."

