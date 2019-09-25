Hughes Beams Satellite Internet Service Into Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced the launch in Mexico of HughesNet, its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service. The introduction of HughesNet marks the expansion of Hughes presence in Mexico, where the company offers commercial enterprise and government services, through its partner Star Group/StarGo. Beginning October 1, HughesNet will deliver fast, reliable Internet access virtually everywhere in the country, including in areas where other Internet services are not available today.

There is a great need for high-speed Internet in Mexico, especially in rural areas. According to Freedom on the Net 2018 – Mexico, Internet penetration in rural communities is only 14%, compared to 86% in urban areas. With the launch of HughesNet service in Mexico, approximately 95% of the population will have access to Internet service – even in rural areas.

HughesNet service in Mexico offers speeds of 25 Mbps for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads. Plus, built-in Wi-Fi is included so customers can connect different devices to their HughesNet service; and Customer Care is available around the clock. With HughesNet, customers can browse the web, watch video, send and receive email, enjoy social media, conduct online banking and more.

The launch of HughesNet in Mexico follows Hughes success over many years in partnering with Hughes Launches High-Speed Satellite Internet Service in Mexico the Star Group/StarGo to deliver commercial enterprise services throughout Mexico.

In addition to Mexico, HughesNet is available in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the United States.

