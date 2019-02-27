Huawei Releases WTTx Wireless Fiber Use Cases

BARCELONA -- At the MWC 2019, Huawei released four latest use cases for wireless fiber: wireless to the home (WTTh), wireless to the enterprise (WTTe), wireless to the building (WTTb), and wireless to the camera (WTTc). These use cases will popularize broadband access and drive forward the development of digital society in the further. Rapid advances in radio technologies over the past few decades have led to the development of wireless fiber. As a result, wireless fiber now offers network capacity and a peak UE rate of more than 1 Gbit/s. Wireless fiber has many benefits, such as rapid deployment, fiber-like experience, full-service capability, on-demand, flexible rate improvement, and sustainable 5G-oriented evolution.

WTTh 4G LTE radio technologies are used to provide home broadband (HBB) services. As LTE evolves, wireless fiber can be used to provide broadband access with high capacity and guaranteed user-perceived throughput. This significantly reduces the cost per GB and creates many opportunities for operators to offer HBB triple play services (data, voice, and video services). An increasing number of mobile operators are using wireless fiber to launch new fixed mobile convergence (FMC) services, bind individual and family packages, improve user loyalty, and, in so doing, quickly increase revenue.

WTTe Wireless fiber technologies, such as large spectrum, massive MIMO, and high-performance outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE), provide stable broadband access at guaranteed rates, meeting the broadband service requirements of both small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and branches of larger corporations, for example, mobile offices, virtual private networks, and link redundancy backups. Operators can deploy the ODU+X solution (connecting enterprise devices (X), such as routers, to ODUs) to offer stable fiber-like experience and flexible, scalable enterprise services for SMEs.