Fastweb Deploys 300Gbit/s Service

6/27/2018
MUNICH, Germany -- Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, and Fastweb, one of the major Italian telecommunications operators today announced that Fastweb has deployed a protected 300 Gbps connection spanning over more than 950 kilometers on its long haul backbone network thanks to Coriant CloudWave Optics technology.

The 300 Gbps connectivity service connects Fastweb PoPs between Rome and Milan via Turin (more than 950 km) as the primary path and via Florence-Bologna (more than 800 km) as the protected path. The long distance service has been implemented without special amplifiers, tuning or changes in field hardware. Thanks to the solutions provided by Coriant, Fastweb is now able to boost the high-capacity connection of the two paths of its infrastructure up to 300 Gbps. This technology upgrade represents for Fastweb a milestone in the evolution of its network because of the extraordinary performances and the improving of optical efficiency achieved. Fastweb is able to offer to all its customers, families, enterprises, and other telecommunication operators ultra-high speed capacity to manage the increasing growth of data traffic.

The long haul backbone network of Fastweb was built in 2010 and already equipped with the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi Haul Transport Platform implementing 100 Gbps Coherent Technology regeneration-free connections in order to manage increasing data traffic. The further deployment with Coriant CloudWave Optics has helped Fastweb to upgrade its network to the latest generation of state-of-the art technology. Coriant CloudWave Optics boosts the capabilities of the installed network, enabling Fastweb to maximize its initial investments and meet the challenges that new cloud and hyperscale connectivity services pose.

