& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: UK Broadband Only Half as Fast as It Should Be, Finds Study

Paul Rainford
5/18/2018
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EU calls for co-operation on cyberdefense; Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy; nun news.

  • UK broadband service providers have received another telling-off from Which?, the influential consumer rights organization. Results generated by 235,000 uses of its speed-checker tool showed that, on average, broadband customers are paying for download speeds of up to 38 Mbit/s, but are only receiving half that. The results come just ahead of new advertising regulations that are implemented next week and will forbid providers from advertising "up to" speeds which in practice are only available to around 10% of subscribers. The results also showed that the faster the advertised speed, the further it was from the actual speed recorded by the speed-checker tool: Consumers paying for a package offering "up to 200 Mbit/s" were on average only able to get speeds of 52 Mbit/s -- 26% of the promised speed.

  • Members of the European Parliament have called for greater co-operation between the EU member states and NATO on cyberdefense, calling the current approach "fragmented." According to report in The Parliament Magazine, the MEPs also called on member states to invest more in cyberdefense to help address the skills shortage in this area.

  • Cambridge Analytica, the company that caused a media firestorm by collecting the data of millions of Facebook users for dubious purposes, has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in New York, Reuters reports.

  • When it comes to social media, even nuns can fall into bad habits, it seems. As the Guardian reports, the Vatican has issued a document advising nuns not to spend too much time catching up on Facebook and the like, and to only do so with "discretion and sobriety." Anyone would think a life of quiet contemplation doesn't sit well with hours spent watching cats doing the funniest things. Chillax, papal dudes!

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    From The Founder
    Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    June 26, 2018, Nice, France
    September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
    September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
    October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
    October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
    November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
    November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
    November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    AT&T CEO Apologizes for Cohen Kerfuffle
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/11/2018
    Trump Tweets on ZTE… & Gives the Chinese Vendor a Lifeline!
    Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 5/13/2018
    Telus CTO: NFV Burden May Cripple Telcos
    Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/14/2018
    BCE Panel: Open Source Makes Telcos 'Nimble'
    Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 5/16/2018
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
    By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
    SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
    By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
    What's in the Box?
    By Huawei
    Beginning With the End In Mind
    By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives