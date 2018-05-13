Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom Sets Out Broadband Targets

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Zuck to face Eurocrats over data privacy shenanigans; MTS claims LAA breakthrough; ADVA's encryption wins.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) has used its shareholders' conference to spell out its broadband targets, setting its sights on providing 26 million German households with download speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s and 15 million households with download speeds of as much as 250 Mbit/s by the end of 2018. CEO Tim Höttges also used the meeting to call for increased competition in Germany, urging other companies to invest in new networks instead of "staying cozy in regulated markets." DT certainly faces increased competition on the broadband front if Vodafone's proposed acquisition of some of Liberty Global's European assets is given the green light by the authorities. (See DT to Lay Out Conditions for All-Fiber Splurge, DT CEO to Fight Vodafone-Liberty Deal and Vodafone Pounces on Liberty Cable Assets in €18.4B Deal.)
Russia's Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) is claiming an eastern European first with the launch of a commercial "gigabit-class" LTE network with LAA (License Assisted Access) technology in the Republic of Bashkortostan. According to MTS, the network reached downlink speeds of up to 979 Mbit/s thanks, says the operator, to the aggregation of licensed and unlicensed spectrum.
Altice , now split from its US subsidiary and re-christened Altice Europe, saw first-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) decline 0.5% year-on-year, while revenue remained absolutely flat. In France, the operator's consumer mobile postpaid customer base increased by 239,000 in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 68,000 in Q1 2017. (See Altice Spins Off US Biz, Rejigs in Europe.)
ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) 's ConnectGuard encryption technology has found a home at several Swedish financial companies, the German vendor trumpets. ADVA claims that ConnectGuard is the first technology that supports Fibre Channel encryption for service speeds up to 32 Gbit/s on line speeds of up to 200 Gbit/s.
Interoute Communications Ltd. has been recognized for the energy efficiency of its data center in Geneva. The SIG GIGA Trophy trophy is awarded to companies in Switzerland that demonstrate a long-term commitment to improving energy efficiency, and those who have reduced electricity consumption by more than one gigawatt hour per year.
