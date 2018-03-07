Eurobites: BT Faces Shareholder Revolt Over Outgoing CEO's Bonus

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is teaming up with Sudanese operator Sudatel to lab-test 4.5G Pro, 4.9G and 5G mobile technologies in Finland and Belgium with a view to deploying them in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. In particular, the companies will seek to find out if Nokia's AirScale radio access product range will be a good fit for Sudatel's mobile ambitions. The operator will also look to Nokia's passive optical networking (PON) fiber offerings to improve its customers' residential broadband experience, and plans to launch a fixed-broadband trial in Khartoum later this month.
Satellite communication specialists SatADSL and CETel have joined forces to offer a wider range of services in the Ku- and C-band across Africa and the Middle East. Under the terms of the agreement, SatADSL will provide CETel with its cloud-based service delivery platform, which will enable CETel to deliver virtual network operator (VNO) services to customers in a range of industry sectors, including energy, mining and construction.
IBM is trumpeting a number of cloud-related contract wins across Europe involving AI, blockchain and analytics. Among the deals signed: Koopman Logistics of the Netherlands is implementing IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM)'s blockchain technology; Gruppo 24 Ore, an Italian media organization, is using IBM's Watson AI services to help with the processing of tax documents; and French bank Crédit Mutuel is deploying Watson virtual assistants across all its business lines. (See Unknown Document 744386.)
Swedish provider IP-Only Telecommunication AB has signed an agreement with the authorities on the island of Gotland (which lies 50 miles off the coast of Sweden) with a view to turning Gotland into a "Smart Fiber Island." The hope is that the project will promote community services and the development of new companies there.
Belgium's Proximus has extended its fiber rollout in Antwerp to reach the city's renowned diamond district, with the first building in the district being hooked up on Monday. [Editor's note: Maybe it will build a fiber ring!] The rollout forms part of a €3 billion (US$3.5 billion) plan to get fiber into seven Belgian cities by 2027. (See Eurobites: Proximus Secures €400M Loan to Further Fiber Rollout.)
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.