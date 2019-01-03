& cplSiteName &

Cox Wins 10-Year Deal With Las Vegas Stadium

3/1/2019
LAS VEGAS -- Cox Communications announced today that the company will be a founding partner of Las Vegas Stadium, future home of the Raiders. Cox will also provide multiple gig-speed bandwidth to fans and stadium operations alike, ensuring high-speed connections for visitors and staff.

As the silver and black prepare to settle in Las Vegas, Cox is ensuring both fans and the Raiders organization will have an effortless online experience at the NFL's newest stadium and practice facility. Cox will also power interactive technology activations for fans during every home game and is an official video television provider of Las Vegas Stadium.

As a Founding Partner, Cox will participate in community events and sponsor an annual program that highlights entrepreneurship and innovation. Cox Media will also sponsor the state-of-the-art media studio at the Raiders practice facility in Henderson.

Cox Business

