Consolidated Expands 1-Gig Footprint

NASHUA, N.H. -- Consolidated Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced the company is launching 1 Gig broadband services to more than 12,000 Nashua, N.H., residential and small business locations. The enhanced service will use the company’s new Fiber–To-The-Premises (FTTP) technology and will significantly increase the city’s broadband speeds and on-demand capabilities.

“We’re excited to bring Nashua users Internet speeds that are among the fastest in the nation,” said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “1 Gig broadband Internet access will deliver a wider selection of services and programming, and also has the potential to transform the quality of Nashua residents’ lives. It will give residents the speeds they need to enjoy the latest in streaming video applications or virtual reality, and help businesses more efficiently access the cloud. We’re thrilled to deliver all of these benefits and more by improving the broadband experience for this community.”

Fiber Internet services offer faster, highly reliable, broadband connectivity that gives customers symmetrical speeds and the ability to connect multiple devices without sacrificing speed. Fiber supports gaming and uploading high-resolution photos with minimal buffering or waiting. It also allows people to work from home using a reliable connection that supports remote access and video conferencing, to create and upload high-bandwidth content and to take advantage of smart-home devices.

Nashua customers now have access to the latest, on-demand streaming content, including HBO NOW®, DIRECTV NowSM, fuboTV and Philo. They also may use the company’s MyCCIAccount.com portal to place new orders and upgrade services online.

Last year, the company completed a significant broadband upgrade project delivering faster speeds to 500,000 residents and small businesses throughout Northern New England. Upgraded homes and businesses are now able to get speeds two to three times faster than what was previously available.

Consolidated Communications