Comcast Service Down – Just Start the Weekend Now

Mitch Wagner
6/29/2018
Comcast customers are suffering through an outage hitting business and residential Internet, video and voice, the company said Friday. The cause is a fiber cut that Comcast believes affects other providers as well.

"We identified two separate and unrelated fiber cuts to our network backbone providers. Our engineers worked to address the issue immediately and services are now being restored to business and residential Internet, video and voice customers. We again apologize to anyone who was impacted," the company said in an emailed statement.

Downdetector.com reported outages in the Comcast Xfinity service beginning at 12:36 p.m. ET Friday, with reports coming from Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and more. More than 11,000 reports of outages were lodged in the first four hours.

Downdetector live outage map, about 4:35 p.m. ET Friday.
Downdetector live outage map, about 4:35 p.m. ET Friday.

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

We're bring you more information as it comes in. Meanwhile, Twitter had some things to say:

Duh!
Duh!,
6/29/2018 | 6:47:17 PM
Really?
Two fiber cuts = a widespread outage? Really?

I'd dearly like to see the post-mortem report on that one.
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

