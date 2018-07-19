Comcast Reports Q2 2018 Results

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation, said, “We delivered fantastic results in the second quarter, including robust free cash flow of $4.3 billion. At Cable Communications, we added 182,000 customer relationships, largely driven by our addition of 260,000 broadband customers, which was the highest second quarter result in 10 years. These strong customer metrics were balanced with robust EBITDA growth, fueled by high-speed Internet and business services. NBCUniversal’s performance was highlighted by continued momentum in affiliate revenue at our cable networks business, and Telemundo presented its first ever FIFA World Cup which set multiple records for the network. Additionally, we are excited about the new attractions that we opened at each of our theme parks during the quarter, and pleased with the theatrical performance of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Overall, our successful results in the first half of 2018 underscore the strength we see across Comcast NBCUniversal.”

Consolidated Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased 2.1% to $21.7 billion. Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Comcast increased 27.6% to $3.2 billion. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.8% to $7.4 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, consolidated revenue increased 6.3% to $44.5 billion compared to 2017. Consolidated net income attributable to Comcast increased 24.3% to $6.3 billion. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.1% to $14.7 billion. Earnings per Share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.69, an increase of 32.7% compared to the second quarter of 2017. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 25.0% to $0.65. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, EPS was $1.36, a 28.3% increase compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 20.0% to $1.26.

Capital Expenditures decreased 3.3% to $2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Cable Communications’ capital expenditures decreased 9.7% to $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting lower spending on customer premise equipment and support capital, partially offset by increased investments in scalable infrastructure and line extensions. Cable capital expenditures represented 12.9% of Cable revenue in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 14.8% in last year’s second quarter. NBCUniversal’s capital expenditures of $461 million increased 36.3%, reflecting continued investment at Theme Parks.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, capital expenditures decreased 4.1% to $4.2 billion compared to 2017. Cable Communications' capital expenditures decreased 7.6% to $3.5 billion and represented 12.7% of Cable revenue compared to 14.2% in 2017. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures increased 17.1% to $730 million in 2018.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $7.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Free Cash Flow4 was $4.3 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net cash provided by operating activities was $12.5 billion. Free cash flow was $7.4 billion.

Dividends and Share Repurchases. During the second quarter of 2018, Comcast paid dividends totaling $878 million and repurchased 38.3 million of its common shares for $1.3 billion. In the first six months of 2018, Comcast repurchased 76.9 million of its common shares for $2.8 billion. As of June 30, 2018, Comcast had $4.25 billion available under its share repurchase authorization. Comcast expects to repurchase at least $5.0 billion of its Class A common stock during 2018, subject to market conditions.

Revenue for Cable Communications increased 3.4% to $13.7 billion in the second quarter of 2018, driven primarily by increases in high-speed Internet, business services and advertising revenue. High-speed Internet revenue increased 9.3%, driven by an increase in the number of residential high-speed Internet customers and rate adjustments. Business services revenue increased 11.1%, primarily driven by increases in the number of customers receiving our small and medium-sized business services offerings. Advertising revenue increased 6.4%, primarily reflecting an increase in political advertising revenue. Excluding political advertising revenue, advertising revenue increased 1.3%. Other revenue increased 6.9%, driven by an increase in revenue from Xfinity Home and our X1 licensing agreements. Video revenue decreased 1.9%, primarily reflecting a decrease in the number of residential video customers. Voice revenue decreased 3.9%, primarily due to a decrease in the number of residential voice customers.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, Cable revenue increased 3.5% to $27.2 billion compared to 2017, driven by growth in high-speed Internet and business services revenue.

Total Customer Relationships increased by 182,000 to 29.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Residential customer relationships increased by 147,000 and business customer relationships increased by 36,000. At the end of the second quarter, 68.7% of our residential customers received at least two Xfinity products. Total high-speed Internet customer net additions were 260,000, total video customer net losses were 140,000, total voice customer net losses were 16,000 and total security and automation customer net additions were 60,000.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)