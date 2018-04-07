& cplSiteName &

Comcast Bumps Speeds in the Southeast

ATLANTA -- Comcast is increasing download speeds of some it’s most popular Internet tiers in several southern states, including Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Beginning in July, download speeds for the company’s Xfinity Blast! tier will jump from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps, while Extreme 150 speeds will nearly double from 150 Mbps to 250 Mbps. Today, about 75 percent of Comcast’s Internet customers in the southeast region subscribe to one of these two tiers and will see their download speeds upgraded for no extra charge. Current and new customers can subscribe to these and all Xfinity speed tiers on a stand-alone basis or as part of a package.

In December 2017, Comcast also increased download speeds of its Blast!, Performance, and Performance Starter tiers.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

