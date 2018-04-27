Charter Q1 Earnings on the Up & Up

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the “Company” or “Charter”) today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Key highlights:

First quarter total residential and SMB customer relationships increased 261,000, compared to 355,000 during the first quarter of 2017, when excluding the impact of customer activity related to Legacy Bright House's seasonal customer plan in 2017.1

As of March 31, 2018, Charter had 27.5 million total customer relationships and 52.5 million total PSUs.

In the first quarter, total residential and SMB video, Internet and voice customers increased by 225,000, with Internet net additions of 362,000, video net losses of 112,000 and voice net losses of 25,000.

First quarter revenues of $10.7 billion grew 4.9%, as compared to the prior year period, driven by residential revenue growth of 4.8%, commercial revenue growth of 5.3%, and advertising revenue growth of 5.6%.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA2 of $3.9 billion grew 6.5% year-over-year, and 6.8% when excluding 2018 mobile launch costs.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $168 million in the first quarter, compared to $155 million during the same period last year.

First quarter capital expenditures totaled $2.2 billion compared to $1.6 billion during the first quarter of 2017, primarily driven by in-year timing differences and Charter's all-digital initiative. First quarter capital expenditures included $186 million of all-digital costs and $17 million of 2018 mobile launch costs.

During the first quarter, Charter purchased approximately 2.0 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for approximately $683 million.

“Our integration remains on track, and we continue to drive higher penetration of our Spectrum products and fully deploy our operating strategy across the company. We have accelerated our financial growth, with 4.9% revenue growth and 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA growth in the quarter,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. “When our integration is completed, we will have created a unified infrastructure company, with one service and operating approach, offering customers fast, reliable bandwidth-rich connectivity products.”

Charter Communications Inc.