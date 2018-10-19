& cplSiteName &

BT Offers CEO Job to Worldpay's Boss – Report

Ray Le Maistre
10/19/2018
BT has offered its CEO role to Worldpay boss Philip Jansen, but he is yet to notify the UK incumbent operator of his decision, according to a Bloomberg report.

Jansen, who is due to step down from his role as co-CEO of payment processing company Worldpay at the end of this year, was first linked with the BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) chief executive job in September. (See BT in Talks With Worldpay's Jansen About CEO Job – Reports.)

If Jansen accepts, he will take over from Gavin Patterson, who has fallen out of favor following a series of mishaps and a troubling slide in the operator's share price. Patterson announced that he was relinquishing the post in June. (See BT Waves Goodbye to Gorgeous Gavin.)

Worldpay's Philip Jansen: An offer from BT is reportedly on his table.
Worldpay's Philip Jansen: An offer from BT is reportedly on his table.

One of the other potential candidates for the BT CEO job, Tele2 boss Allison Kirkby, was announced earlier this month as the new CEO at Danish national operator TDC. (See Eurobites: Kirkby Leaves Tele2 for Denmark's TDC (And Not BT).)

From BT's perspective, a quick response from Jansen would be a bonus, especially if the UK giant was able to name him as the new CEO as part of its next earnings announcement on November 1. It would calm the concerns of investors and also provide some certainty for BT's staff and partners -- at least until the new strategy and change in middle management that inevitably follows a new CEO appointment is unveiled.

For more on this see this story from our sister site: BT rumoured to offer top job to Worldpay CEO.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

