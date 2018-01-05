& cplSiteName &

Atlantic Broadband Rebrands Metrocast

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation's 9th largest cable operator, today announced that the final step in the acquisition of MetroCast Cable Systems is complete and the organization has been rebranded as Atlantic Broadband. Starting today, Atlantic Broadband is delivering automatic internet speed upgrades to all legacy MetroCast residential and business customers. All residential subscribers now have access to speeds up to 200 Mbps and businesses as high as 500 Mbps depending on the market. These increases represent the first in new enhanced services that will continue to roll out throughout the year.

Automatic speed increases will vary based on a customers’ current speed subscription. Residential customers’ changes include:

    • Access tier download speeds increase from 1.5 Mbps to 10 Mbps

    • High Speed Express tier download speeds increase from 5 Mbps to 20 Mbps

    • Turbo tier download speeds increase from 35 Mbps & 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps

    • Ultra tier download speeds increase from 105 Mbps &150 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Business customers’ changes include:

    • Small business tier download speeds increase from 10 Mbps to 25 Mbps

    • Performance tier download speeds increase from 60 Mbps to 100 Mbps

    • Advanced tier download speeds increase from 120 Mbps to 200 Mbps

    • Professional tier download speeds will soon increase from 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps in Berwick/Pocono Pennsylvania , King George and Saluda Virginia locations

    • Professional tier download speeds will soon increase from 200 Mbps to 500 Mbps in our Sanford Maine, Belmont and Rochester New Hampshire and St. Mary’s Maryland locations

With these improvements, homes and businesses will experience significantly faster and more powerful speeds, which allow users to surf, stream, download, work and game online at the same time, with greatly enhanced reliability and productivity.

