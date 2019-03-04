& cplSiteName &

Atlantic Broadband Goes Big With 1 Gig

QUINCY, MASS. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s ninth largest cable operator, announced today a major expansion of its Gigabit internet deployment for homes and businesses.

Gigabit speed internet has launched this week in the company’s Eastern Pennsylvania service area, with additional launches planned throughout the year in Western Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. The planned expansion is expected to be completed by the end of summer, at which time Gigabit speed internet will be available to over 90 percent of Atlantic Broadband’s footprint, extending across 11 states from Maine to Florida.

The Gigabit speed expansion is occurring at a time when homes and workplaces increasingly require internet with the capacity and performance to power the growing number of devices and applications customers rely on every day. Gigabit’s high performance speeds, made possible through robust DOCSIS 3.1 technology, power the most data-intensive applications so that home and business users can surf, stream, download and work online simultaneously.

