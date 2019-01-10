Arris Debuts WiFi 6 Platform

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today introduced the world's most advanced solution for delivering Gigabit Wi-Fi performance to every device in every room: The SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System.

This revolutionary new system tackles the growing need for Gigabit and multi-Gigabit connectivity throughout the home. Today, 90% of consumers (and 96% of power users) believe that high-speed Internet is necessary for all rooms of the house. The SURFboard mAX Pro System achieves Gigabit service and ubiquitous coverage by combining cutting edge technologies: Tri-band, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 4x4, and Mesh—to create a future-ready system for constant connectivity.

The SURFboard mAX Pro System features the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology with 400% faster speeds and 4x the range of Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Specifically, it can achieve multi-Gigabit wireless speeds to handle today's 4K video streaming and gaming as well as tomorrow's 8K, high dynamic range, and virtual reality experiences. Using Wi-Fi 6, the SURFboard mAX Pro System also achieves a usable range of up to 6,000 sq. ft--or up to 3,000 sq. ft with a single SURFboard mAX Pro Router—to cover most multi-level homes. Finally, Wi-Fi 6 allows connected devices to use Wi-Fi up to 7x more efficiently, saving precious battery life on mobile phones, tablets and more.

The SURFboard mAX Pro System is the world's first tri-band router to feature four Wi-Fi 6 antennas (4x4) on each of its three bands, to achieve the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on every device, simultaneously. More antennas act like more lanes on a freeway to ease network traffic. Together with ARRIS's intelligent mesh technology, they enable a seamless network that actively and automatically directs every single device to the fastest possible connection. ARRIS's next-generation antenna technology is so advanced it doesn't require external antennas— leaving a clean, modern silhouette that compliments any environment.

SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System and SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router will be available in the first half of 2019.

ARRIS will demonstrate the SURFboard mAX Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System at CES in its private suite.

