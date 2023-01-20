Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Brands get burned by tech’s annus horribilis

News Analysis
Comment (0)

What a difference a year makes, especially one that has seen markets and companies ravaged by rising inflation and interest rates, and eye-wateringly high energy bills. The technology sector had a particularly rough period, as illustrated by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which was down over 33% in 2022.

The 2023 issue of the Brand Finance ranking of the top 500 global brands by value shows the degree to which certain technology companies lost worth over the past twelve months. Indeed, the report noted that the tech downturn slashed billions from the value of the world's most valuable brands.

Brand Finance noted that a total of 48 tech brands featured in the 2023 ranking, two down from 50 in 2022 after Snapchat and Twitter dropped out. Notably, Apple lost its top position to Amazon, even though the retail and cloud behemoth saw its brand value fall 15% from US$350.3 billion to $299.3 billion. The iPhone maker was ranked in second place, with its brand value falling from $355.1 billion to $297.5 billion.

Verizon is the highest-ranking telecom company in Brand Finance's 2023 report at number 8. (Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
Verizon is the highest-ranking telecom company in Brand Finance's 2023 report at number 8.
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Other tech-focused brands to lose brand value include Samsung Group (down 7% to $99.7 billion), Alibaba.com (down 56% to $10.0 billion), Facebook (down 42% to $59.0 billion) and WeChat (down 19% to $50.2 billion). On the positive side, Instagram (up 42% to $47.4 billion) and LinkedIn (up 49% to $15.5 billion) both saw their brand value improve.

DT and Verizon are top telco brands

Telecoms operators feature in the top 500 (there appear to be 32, including groups such as Bouygues, Rakuten, SoftBank and Reliance that are engaged in other sectors as well as telecoms). Verizon was the only telco to feature in the top ten, improving its ranking from tenth to eighth.

Deutsche Telekom (DT) was just outside the top ten at number 11, up from 17th place in the previous year's report. The Germany-based operator was quick to highlight that it was also rated the most valuable brand in Europe for the first time.

DT's chief brand officer Ulrich Klenke underscored how important a strong brand is to a company's success. It increases the attractiveness for business partners and investors, he said, and is also an expression of the trust placed in a company by its customers.

Overall, seven telcos were ranked in the top 100, including the top two already mentioned and AT&T (22nd, up from 26th), China Mobile (32nd from 34th), NTT Group (41st from 35th), SK Group (84th from 73rd), and LG Group (which includes the operator LG Uplus, 90th from 91st). Orange was close, ranking 105th (down from position 102 in 2022). Vodafone fell out of the top 100, dropping from 98 to 118.

As for the traditional big three telecom equipment vendors, Huawei may have lost its top-ten position from the previous year but still commands a respectable position at 31. It certainly ranks a lot higher than Nokia, which dropped to 280 from 222. Ericsson seems to have dropped out of the top 500 completely, last appearing in the 2018 report when it ranked 398th.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE