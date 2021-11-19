Bluepeak's $70M FTTP build in Wyoming gets rolling

DENVER – Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that its approximately $70 million expansion initiative to bring its state-of-the-art, fiber-to-the-home network to the state of Wyoming including the communities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper and Sheridan has commenced. The company has already broken ground on construction in Cheyenne and construction will begin in the remaining communities in the first half of 2022. Once completed, Bluepeak's high-speed fiber network will be available to more than 70,000 residents and businesses.

"Fast, reliable broadband connectivity is integral to every community, regardless of size, especially now," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Wyoming is one of the fastest growing states, making choice of carrier and access to a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network increasingly important for economic development. Bluepeak will also be helping to create dozens of jobs in our expansion markets from construction to technicians as well as sales and call centers. We're thrilled to be partnering with these communities and our expansion to Wyoming will help meet their growing needs today and in the future."

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022.

