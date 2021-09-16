Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Better times for suppliers in H1 (Huawei, Nokia flag) – Dell'Oro

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/16/2021
Comment (0)

Revenue from telecom equipment worldwide was up for a fifth consecutive quarter during Q2, although the year-on-year rate of increase was much slower than Q1. A major drag in the second quarter was a slowdown in China, while revenue from optical transport and service provider routers fell a bit below expectations.

These were some of the headline findings from Dell'Oro Group in a report covering H1 2021, which pools together revenue trends from each of its various "telecommunications infrastructure programs."

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)

The programs cover broadband access; microwave and optical transport; mobile core and radio access; and SP router and switch. Broadly speaking, these are much happier days for suppliers (at least in terms of overall market size) than Q1 2020, which, according to Dell'Oro, saw worldwide telecom equipment revenue decline 4% year-on-year as fallout from the pandemic began to take hold.

Taking the first six months of the year, preliminary Dell'Oro estimates indicate the overall telecom equipment market grew 10% year-on-year, but only 5% year-on-year during Q2. Revenue growth during Q1, again on a year-on-year basis, set a much more blistering 16% pace. Growth in the first half, reports the analyst firm, was driven mainly by strong demand for both wireless and wireline equipment, lighter comparisons and the weaker US dollar.

Improved market sentiment in the first half was apparently broad-based, with double-digit advancements in broadband access, microwave transport, mobile core networks, and RAN. There was also single-digit growth in SP routers.

Supply side

The better times were not spread entirely evenly among suppliers and regions, however. Ongoing efforts by the US government to curb the rise of Huawei are starting to show in the numbers outside of China, noted Stefan Pongratz, vice president at Dell'Oro, not just for RAN but in other areas as well.

(Source: Dell'Oro)
(Source: Dell'Oro)

"Though Huawei is not able to procure custom ASICs for its telecom products, the supplier is assuring the analyst community its current inventory levels is not a concern over the near term for its infrastructure business", said Pongratz in a blog.

And while China slowed in Q2, Pongratz told Light Reading via email that "market conditions remained favorable in the US, with the collective results in the North America region growing between 10% and 15% year-on-year during the first six months of 2021, supported by strong growth in multiple segments, including RAN."

Ericsson overtaking Nokia was another notable development, although there weren't any massive changes in market shares among suppliers. "When it comes to the relative performance between Ericsson and Nokia, the competitive dynamics in the RAN market is a significant driver," said Pongratz.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Dell'Oro found that the collective global share of the leading suppliers remained relatively stable between 2020 and 1H21, with the top seven vendors comprising around 81% of the total market. Within the mix, Huawei and Nokia lost some ground between 2020 and 1H21, while Cisco, Ericson, Samsung, and ZTE recorded minor share gains over the same period.

Dell'Oro projects the overall telecom equipment market is projected to advance 5% to 10% for the full-year 2021, an outlook unchanged from last quarter.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE