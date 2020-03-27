Beld Internet rolls temporary free speed upgrade as subs stay home

BRAINTREE, Mass. – With many Braintree residents working from home, adopting these new social-distancing behaviors, teaching and entertaining children who are home from school due to closures. We want to make sure you have the speed you need to support this temporary new way of living and working. With that said we have upgraded our download speeds at no additional cost to you.

Every BELD customer who had our 20, 50, 75 or 100 Mbps Internet speed has already been upgraded to 155 Mbps until further notice. This free increase will help provide your family with the bandwidth needed to work from home, learn from home and handle any additional online activities given the need for social distancing.

BELD Internet is also taking the FCC's pledge to "Keep Americans Connected" meaning we are waiving any late fees that residential or small business customers incur because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus and we will not terminate service for the next 60 days.

Nothing needs to be done on your end for this upgrade, but if for some reason you are not seeing the new download speeds, you may just need to power cycle your modem/router by unplugging the power to each device for 5 minutes.

Beld Internet