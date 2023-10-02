Sponsored By

Parties enter exclusivity period after new bid trumps Superloop offer.

Robert Clark

October 2, 2023

Old map of Australia
(Source: Joey Csunyo on Unsplash)

Australian cloud communications provider Symbio now has a new suitor – local telco Aussie Broadband.

The full service provider based in rural Victoria has offered a combination of cash and stock for Symbio, valuing the company at A$3.15 per share, a 10.5% premium on the revised offer made by rival Superloop two weeks ago.

Aussie Broadband's bid of A$2.36 in cash and 0.192 shares for each Symbio share implies a total valuation of Symbio at 273 million Australian dollars (US$172 million).

Symbio said in a filing after trading closed on Friday that it would recommend the Aussie Broadband offer in the absence of a higher proposal.

It said it had terminated discussions with Superloop and had entered into a three-week period of exclusivity with Aussie Broadband.

Superloop, another small full-service telco, made its first cash and scrip offer of A$2.85 in early August, a 19.7% premium to Symbio's trading price that valued the company at A$243 million ($156 million).

It raised that offer to A$248 million ($160 million) on September 22, declaring it was its "best and final" offer in the absence of a higher bid. The company confirmed Monday it had terminated its bid.

Symbio's stock closed at A$3.03 today, up 14.8%. Aussie Broadband fell 0.73%.

Growth prospects

The race to acquire Symbio is driven by the competition among challenger telcos in the Australian market as well as a positive view on Symbio's prospects in enterprise comms.

Symbio, which describes itself as a cloud-based unified communications and voice provider, says it has a 10% share of Australia's fixed-line numbers and last year carried 10 billion minutes in voice calls. It has three segments – CPaaS (communications platform as a service), TaaS (telco as a service) and UcaaS (unified communications as a service).

In the 2022/23 financial year it reported underlying EBITDA of A$27.7 million ($17.8 million) on sales of A$210.8 million ($135.7 million) with a 47% gross margin. It is now expanding offshore, with services running in Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand. 

Aussie Broadband has 8% of the NBN broadband market, with 523,000 residential subs. It posted EBITDA of A$89.6 million ($57.7 million) on sales of A$788 million ($507 million), up 23% year-on-year, for full-year 2022/23, with enterprise services accounting for 22% of revenue.

Superloop's exit from the play for Symbio ends a successful run of deal-making over the past two years.

Last year, it acquired MyRepublic Australia's broadband subscribers for A$12.5 million ($8 million), FTTP and smart Wi-Fi player VostroNet for A$35 million ($22.5 million), and white label firm Acurus for A$15 million ($9.6 million). In 2021 it acquired ISP Exetel ISP for A$110 million ($70.8 million) and also gained A$125 million ($80.4 million) cash after selling most of its Hong Kong and Singapore assets.

Read more about:

Asia

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

