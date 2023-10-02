Aussie Broadband in A$273M tilt at SymbioAussie Broadband in A$273M tilt at Symbio
Parties enter exclusivity period after new bid trumps Superloop offer.
October 2, 2023
Australian cloud communications provider Symbio now has a new suitor – local telco Aussie Broadband.
The full service provider based in rural Victoria has offered a combination of cash and stock for Symbio, valuing the company at A$3.15 per share, a 10.5% premium on the revised offer made by rival Superloop two weeks ago.
Aussie Broadband's bid of A$2.36 in cash and 0.192 shares for each Symbio share implies a total valuation of Symbio at 273 million Australian dollars (US$172 million).
Symbio said in a filing after trading closed on Friday that it would recommend the Aussie Broadband offer in the absence of a higher proposal.
It said it had terminated discussions with Superloop and had entered into a three-week period of exclusivity with Aussie Broadband.
Superloop, another small full-service telco, made its first cash and scrip offer of A$2.85 in early August, a 19.7% premium to Symbio's trading price that valued the company at A$243 million ($156 million).
It raised that offer to A$248 million ($160 million) on September 22, declaring it was its "best and final" offer in the absence of a higher bid. The company confirmed Monday it had terminated its bid.
Symbio's stock closed at A$3.03 today, up 14.8%. Aussie Broadband fell 0.73%.
Growth prospects
The race to acquire Symbio is driven by the competition among challenger telcos in the Australian market as well as a positive view on Symbio's prospects in enterprise comms.
Symbio, which describes itself as a cloud-based unified communications and voice provider, says it has a 10% share of Australia's fixed-line numbers and last year carried 10 billion minutes in voice calls. It has three segments – CPaaS (communications platform as a service), TaaS (telco as a service) and UcaaS (unified communications as a service).
In the 2022/23 financial year it reported underlying EBITDA of A$27.7 million ($17.8 million) on sales of A$210.8 million ($135.7 million) with a 47% gross margin. It is now expanding offshore, with services running in Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand.
Aussie Broadband has 8% of the NBN broadband market, with 523,000 residential subs. It posted EBITDA of A$89.6 million ($57.7 million) on sales of A$788 million ($507 million), up 23% year-on-year, for full-year 2022/23, with enterprise services accounting for 22% of revenue.
Superloop's exit from the play for Symbio ends a successful run of deal-making over the past two years.
Last year, it acquired MyRepublic Australia's broadband subscribers for A$12.5 million ($8 million), FTTP and smart Wi-Fi player VostroNet for A$35 million ($22.5 million), and white label firm Acurus for A$15 million ($9.6 million). In 2021 it acquired ISP Exetel ISP for A$110 million ($70.8 million) and also gained A$125 million ($80.4 million) cash after selling most of its Hong Kong and Singapore assets.
Read more about:Asia
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Connected cars' dirty little secret: They're the trailing edge of 5G adoptionOct 02, 2023
FCC confirms Dish has met initial 5G network build commitmentsOct 02, 2023
Early AI data center investments target the core, not the edgeSep 27, 2023
CommScope exploring sale of assets, including access network unit, to drive down debt – sourcesOct 02, 2023
Featured Videos
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Going to 10G & BeyondJul 26, 2023
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 2023Jul 26, 2023
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Priming the Pump for Next-Gen PONJul 26, 2023
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Day 2Jul 26, 2023